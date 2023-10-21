People in up to 100 homes across Angus in East Scotland have been rescued from their flooded homes, with some airlifted out, a local authority official has said.
Jacqui Semple, head of risk, resilience and safety for Angus Council, said people were rescued from between 80 to 100 homes across the region.
In Bridge of Dun, residents were airlifted out via helicopter, while in other areas those stranded were rescued by boats, including canoes.
No-one is now thought to be stranded.
Ms Semple praised the response from those in Angus and elsewhere, saying offers of accommodation have come from the local area and further afield.
She said: “Fortunately the Met Office update and our Sepa update this morning is showing that we have an improving picture and the red warnings and our amber warnings they have been reduced in timescales to 6pm.
“So that means we are looking at definite improvements in our river levels.
“We’re not out of the woods by a long shot. There’s still a lot of rain to come through, but less so, and there is still a lot of water lying right across Angus. Lots of water in the upper catchments that will still have to come down into our rivers.”
