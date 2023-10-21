Officers from the force’s Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) executed a search warrant at a property in Benview Street, Maryhill, around 12.55pm on Friday.

During the search firearms and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Detective Chief Inspector Steven Elliot from OCCTU said: “This was a significant recovery and underlines our commitment to the serious organised crime taskforce and the country’s serious organised crime strategy.

“We would continue to urge anyone with information or concerns about firearms activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”