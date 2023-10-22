Residents in Brechin may not be able to return to their homes by Christmas because of Storm Babet, a local councillor has warned.
Hundreds of people were evacuated after the River South Esk burst its banks following unprecedented rainfall.
READ MORE: Storm Babet clean-up begins in Angus and Aberdeenshire
Gavin Nicoll, the Scottish Conservative councillor for the Brechin and Edzell ward on Angus Council told the BBC's Sunday Show that the conditions in the city were grim.
“It's dry now, but there's sludge and salt everywhere," he said. “It's contaminated sludge and silt, and it'll take a fair bit of cleaning up.”
Asked how long local residents who were evacuated could expect to get back into their flooded homes, the Councillor added: “It will be [an] extensive period. It will take a fair bit of sorting, so these houses won't be ready by Christmas.”
Asked if this meant locals could face Christmas in temporary accommodation, Mr Nicol replied: “It could be yes.”
Brechin’s flood defences were built seven years ago and were designed to handle river levels of 3.8m. However, levels hit 5m.
Councillor Nicoll said: “The weather conditions are changing, probably the goalposts have shifted now and we're going to have to look at new measures and ways of doing it.”
READ MORE: Up to 100 Angus homes evacuated due to Storm Babet
Speaking on the show later, Angela Constance, the Justice Secretary, who has responsibility for the emergency response said there would have to be some "frank conversations" with local government.
"With the best will in the world, the best flood defences will not give 100% protection 100% of the time.
"What we've seen with Storm Babet is over two days, two months worth of rainfall, which is exceptional.
"Although the storm has now past the impact of that will be with communities for some time.
"And of course, there's been some really tragic consequences of this storm and our thoughts or prayers continue to be with those affected."
A 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, and a 56-year-old man was killed the same day after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here