"Council tax bills in Scotland are already hundreds of pounds a year lower than they are in England.

"We’re committed to fundamentally reforming local taxation and we will re-energise our work to do that.

We have consulted on what level the council tax should be next year. And conference, we have reached our decision.

Read More: SNP split over council tax freeze as ex-health secretary blasts boost for well off

"I can announce to the people of Scotland that, next year, your council tax will be frozen.

"That’s the SNP delivering for people when they need it the most."

The move has been criticised by opposition parties, COSLA - who say they were not consulted on the announcement - and trade unions.

Our columnist Dani Garavelli addressed the issue in the Herald on Sunday, saying it "drew attention to one of the greatest disappointments of the SNP era: its failure to deliver on its pledge to replace the council tax with something more equitable".

Do you agree with the decision to freeze council tax? Have your say in our poll below.