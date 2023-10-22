A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after what is believed to be a stabbing in a Glasgow park.
The male was set upon by a group of youths in Linn Park at around 7.50pm on Saturday, October 21.
Police described the incident as a "serious assault", with forensic teams on the scene early on Sunday morning.
He was taken to hospital for treatment and staff have described his condition as critical but stable.
Detective Sergeant Nicol McPherson said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information which could help to get in touch.
“I would ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw a group of youths in the vicinity of Linn Park around that time to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3004 of 21 October, 2023.
