Christie & Co said the Bridge Street bar has "maintained a traditional theme throughout, featuring panelled walls and ceilings, memorabilia and drawings from local artists which all add to the pub's charming character".

Owners John and James Clancy said: “In any family business, family is the priority. After 40 years serving ‘The Laurieston Bar family’, we would now like to devote more time to serving the Clancy family. It goes without saying it will be business as usual until the right buyer is found."

Business property adviser Christie & Co, which has been appointed to conduct the sale, said The Laurieston is a 'well-established bar'

Herald food and drink writer Sarah Campbell told how the pub, which has appeared in film and television productions from Succession to Young Adam, said: "The inimitable atmosphere is largely due to a history that stretches back over 200 years.

"The category C listed site was in 1836 occupied by Alexander Wiseman, who also operated public houses on nearby Carrick Street and Eglington Street.

"Well-established entrepreneurs and wine Merchants the Graham family later took over the Laurieston in 1865, which they ran as part of a small empire of pubs across locations including Gallowgate, Saltmarket, and High Street."

Norry Wilson, writer, historian and journalist, who runs the successful Lost Glasgow Facebook page, also wrote about the change of ownership move: "Change, they say, is the only constant if life but, the news that the Clancy family has put Glasgow’s iconic Laurieston Bar on the market makes me want to stop all the clocks; makes me want to roll back the years, and set me off musing on my own days and nights in the famed Bridge Street bar."

Amid plenty of concern that home-grown companies are failing to reap the economic benefits of Scotland's transition to renewable energy, it's heartening to see deals such as the one announced by Aurora Energy Services this week.

The number of 'green jobs' created so far by the net-zero transition has been a fraction of those initially suggested

The Inverness-based group has completed its first international acquisition, and its largest deal to date, with the purchase of Cotech Group. Based in Houston, Texas, Cotech is a specialist in the repair and maintenance of wind turbine blades.

Keen to dispel claims that Scotland has missed out on past opportunities to convert expertise from the oil and gas sector into a robust green energy supply chain, First Minister Humza Yousaf announced earlier this week that the Scottish Government will invest £500 million during the next five years into the country's offshore wind supply chain. It follows last year's completion of the ScotWind leasing round in which 17 winners such as Shell and BP were given the go-ahead to develop offshore wind power schemes eventually generating up to 25 gigawatts of renewable electricity.

Plan to demolish famous Scottish music and nightclub venue for student flats

The Herald business team also revealed plans for 145 student flats on the site of one of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues.

The venue also appeared in the T2: Trainspotting movie

The Atik in Edinburgh closed earlier this year after decades as a cultural venue in the city.

The West Tollcross club, previously known as the Cavendish, hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd, as well as later being a focus for dance nights. Now Plans have now been lodged for the redevelopment of the site.

A statement prepared on behalf of Silvermills Estates and Land Ltd with Fletcher Joseph Architects, Scott Hobbs and Big Lolly accompanies the application for the demolition of existing buildings to create purpose-built student accommodation with ground floor commercial uses including retail, a cafe and gym. "The vacant nightclub premises has been in the client’s ownership for over forty years operating via various tenancies as an evening entertainment venue," the statement said.