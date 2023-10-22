While one small aid convoy of 20 lorries has now been allowed to enter the strip, and another of 17 is on its way, the Israelis have not allowed them to take fuel in case it ends up in the hands of the terrorist group.

READ MORE: The most dangerous of days now lie ahead in the Middle East

UK-based charity Medical Aid for Palestinians said doctors at the six neonatal intensive care units at hospitals in Gaza were worried they would not be able to keep the incubators running.

"The world cannot simply look on as these babies are killed by the siege on Gaza," Melanie Ward, chief executive of MAP tweeted.

"We call on world leaders to demand that Israel urgently allows fuel into Gaza's hospitals. A failure to act is to sentence these babies to death."

UNICEF spokesperson Jonathan Crickx said: "We have currently 120 neonates who are in incubators, out of which we have 70 neonates with mechanical ventilation, and of course this is where we are extremely concerned."

Mr Yousaf shared the MAP tweet. "How can this be justified?” he asked. “What crime have these babies committed?"

"This is why collective punishment must be called out and condemned.

"Let aid in, including fuel. Otherwise, these images should haunt us for the rest of our lives.

"A ceasefire is needed and needed now."

How can this be justified?



What crime have these babies committed?



This is why collective punishment must be called out and condemned.



Let aid in, including fuel. Otherwise, these images should haunt us for the rest of our lives.



A ceasefire is needed and needed now. https://t.co/otlFJrjy5K — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 21, 2023

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it will run out of fuel supplies in the next three days.

“Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance,” Philippe Lazzarini said in a written statement.

READ MORE: Former Israeli PM accuses BBC of taking sides in Israel-Hamas conflict

More than 1,400 people in Israel have so far died in the war – mostly civilians who were killed by Hamas two weeks ago.

At least 210 people were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza. So far just two have been released.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run Health Ministry says more than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the UK was working intensively to get British citizens out of the Palestinian territory.

He told the BBC: “We have secured, along with other partners, the supply of humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing but not yet foreign nationals’ – including British nationals’ – ability to leave through the Rafah crossing.”

Mr Jenrick said one of the problems with increasing aid to Gaza is the risk of Hamas taking the supplies, particularly if fuel is allowed in.

“The good news is that the first aid has now gone through and I know that we have contributed to that by raising it at the very highest levels.

“We want to see much more because that’s just a welcome first step and we’re co-ordinating very closely with the United Nations.

“One issue is to ensure that Hamas don’t divert any of the supplies that are provided, particularly energy supplies, for their own activities, and that what does go into Gaza exclusively goes to support the innocent civilian population.”

Mr Yousaf's in-laws are still in Gaza.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla, who live in Dundee, travelled to Gaza last week to see a sick relative, arriving just days before the Hamas attack.

They have been unable to get home.

READ MORE: Leaders of Glasgow Labour group step down over Gaza stance

Over the weekend, Israel's military told those still in the north of Gaza to move south or be seen as sympathisers of Hamas.

The message, delivered in leaflets, read: "Urgent warning, to residents of Gaza. Your presence north of Wadi Gaza puts your life in danger. Whoever chooses not to leave north Gaza to the south of Wadi Gaza might be identified as an accomplice in a terrorist organisation.”

However, the Israeli military later disputed the reports, saying in a statement it had "no intention to consider those who have not evacuated ... as a member of the terrorist group".

"In order to minimize civilian harm, the IDF sent a request to the residents of the northern area of the Gaza Strip to evacuate southward of Wadi Gaza," it said.