Rishi Sunak's old phone number has been published online in an embarrassing security breach.
According to the Sun, social media pranksters published audio of the phone ringing and the Prime Minister’s answerphone message responding.
The paper said the number was one had used for many years until recently, only swapping it after he became Prime Minister.
It comes just three weeks after the Tory leader told the UK Covid inquiry he could not access some old messages during the pandemic as he had changed his phone.
However, the online video that emerged on Sunday appears to show the personal number has continued to be in operation.
It is not the first time that a prime minister’s mobile phone number has been available online.
Boris Johnson was advised to stop using his personal phone and not access it again on security grounds while serving as prime minister in May 2021 after it emerged his number had been freely available online for 15 years.
That led to a protracted process to extract his messages for the Covid-19 inquiry, reportedly made more complicated because he forgot his passcode.
Downing Steet said they would not comment on security measures.
