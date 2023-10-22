In a statement issued through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "ray of sunshine."

READ MORE: Storm Babet: Brechin residents reveal 'devastation'

The family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.

“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.

“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days. And in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.

“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”

According to reports, Wendy was a director of the Taylor Snacks group, formally Mackie's Crisps.

She was married to owner George.

READ MORE: Storm Babet: Brechin residents may not get back home until Christmas

At least four people have now died in the UK since Storm Babet hit on Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening killing the 56-year-old driver, who was later named locally as John Gillian.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.

A woman in her 80s was found dead at a home in Chesterfield on Saturday with her death believed to be related to flooding in the area.

A search is also underway in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.

Officers were called to reports of an incident near Marykirk at around 3am on Friday morning prompting a multi-agency search operation and efforts to locate the man are ongoing.