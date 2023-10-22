Tributes have been paid to Wendy Taylor, the woman who died after being swept away in the Water of Lee, Glen Esk during Storm Babet.
The 57-year-old's body was recovered from the river, just north of Brechin, on Thursday.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "ray of sunshine."
READ MORE: Storm Babet: Brechin residents reveal 'devastation'
The family said: “We are absolutely heartbroken to lose Wendy in such tragic circumstances and are still struggling to come to terms with it.
“Wendy was a beautiful, kind, funny and caring person. She was a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.
“Wendy was the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George.
“Our family would like to thank Police Scotland for their professionalism and sensitivity in recent days. And in particular Paul Morgan of Police Mountain Rescue for recovering Wendy.
“Thank you to all of our extended family and friends for supporting us through this indescribably difficult time.”
According to reports, Wendy was a director of the Taylor Snacks group, formally Mackie's Crisps.
She was married to owner George.
READ MORE: Storm Babet: Brechin residents may not get back home until Christmas
At least four people have now died in the UK since Storm Babet hit on Wednesday.
Police Scotland confirmed a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening killing the 56-year-old driver, who was later named locally as John Gillian.
On Friday, a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire.
A woman in her 80s was found dead at a home in Chesterfield on Saturday with her death believed to be related to flooding in the area.
A search is also underway in Aberdeenshire after a report of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater.
Officers were called to reports of an incident near Marykirk at around 3am on Friday morning prompting a multi-agency search operation and efforts to locate the man are ongoing.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here