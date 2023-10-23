The toddler was taken to University Hospital Ayr where she died a short time later.

Police said the death is being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-year-old baby girl having taken unwell at an address in the Dunure Road area of Ayr around 5.50am on Saturday, 21 October, 2023.

“The baby was taken to University Hospital Ayr where she died a short time later.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”