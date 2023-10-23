The business was founded in 2019 by Jozef Mordawska and Natalie Matts with a single site in the English East Midlands.

Its Loch Lomond branch, which opened in 2022, is its largest.

The chain currently operates four restaurants, the other three being located in Kettering and Rushden Lakes in Northamptonshire, and Whiteley, near Fareham on the south coast of England.

All four restaurants are decorated in a "prehistoric style", and menus are dinosaur-themed. The Loch Lomond venue also includes the "UK’s first Ice Age-themed cocktail and dessert bar".

It is located within the Loch Lomond Shores Shopping Centre in Balloch, and seats a total of 150 customers indoors and 84 outdoors.

The Whiteley restaurant, meanwhile, can seat 214 diners, divided among indoor and outdoor areas. The Kettering and Rushden Lakes restaurants accommodate, respectively 132 and 110 covers.

The four premises incur combined annual rent of £360,000. All of the restaurants include their own administration offices in addition to their dining areas and fully equipped commercial kitchens.

The business employs a total of 67 staff plus a further nine managers. The owners, who wish to exit from the business due to a change in personal circumstances, do not work in the business on a day-to-day basis.

In its most recent financial year, Jurassic Alive Ltd posted turnover of £1.59m, achieving gross profit of £1.05m. Projected turnover for the financial year ending November 30, 2023 is £3.2m.

The business has recently received approaches regarding the possibility of expanding both nationally and globally by franchising the Jurassic Grill concept. It is claimed this "this is a live opportunity which a new owner could explore".

Callum Pollard, associate director at Blacks Business Brokers, said, “Over a period of just four years our clients have built a really significant business. It has a unique theme, great locations, and superb reviews online.

“The Jurassic Grill brand is just getting started and has already sparked interest that could lead to international expansion, so there is amazing potential here for a new owner, whether that be an existing hospitality group, an entrepreneur or an investor, to take these foundations and build the next big thing in casual dining. On a day-to-day basis the staff and managers are delivering an offering that is proving incredibly popular, so the opportunity here really is massive.”

All enquiries should be directed to Blacks Business Brokers.

