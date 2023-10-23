Lochiel, as he was known, served as honorary Lord Lieutenant of Inverness from 2002 to 2021.

The title of chiefship will pass to his 48-year-old son, who is Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands.

He said: “My whole family is devastated by the sudden death of my father last week.

“He was the most courageous and loving of men, who adored his family, friends and the wider community in Lochaber.

“As clan chief and Lord Lieutenant of Inverness, he was at the heart of life in the West Highlands and although he lived with MS for many years, he was always positive and uncomplaining.

Achnacarry Castle, the seat of the clan Cameron (Image: freelancer)

“We will miss him greatly but are comforted by the many messages of condolence we have received from people across home and abroad.” He is survived by his wife, Lady Cecil Cameron.

Born on August 2, 1946, Lochiel was the eldest son of four children born to Sir Donald Hamish Cameron, 26th Lochie, and his wife Margot Gathorne-Hardy and four children.

He was educated at Harrow, and went on to study history at Christ Church, Oxford.

In 1966, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Queen's Own Cameron Highlanders (TA). He left the army in 1968 and trained as a chartered accountant.

His own father, who died in 2004, served as commanding officer of the Lovat Scouts throughout the Second World War.

A Cameron website reliably informs clansfolk that Glaswegians, among others, owe a debt of gratitude to one of their Lochiel descendants.

It was "the Gentle Lochiel" of 1745 fame, regarded as one of the noblest of all Highland chiefs, who - during the Jacobite retreat - saved the city from being sacked by Prince Charlie's men returning from Derby.

The grateful citizens of the day decreed that when- ever he or his descendants pass through Glasgow the bells of the Tolbooth should be rung.

During the Jacobite rising of 1715 the West Highland clan supported the cause.

When Charles Edward Stuart landed in Scotland in August 1745 he was met by the Lochiel, 19th Clan Chief, who pledged his Clan's full support.

The Jacobite rising of 1745 might never had happened if Lochiel had not come out with his clan.

After the Battle of Culloden, Donald Cameron of Lochiel, known as Gentle Lochiel, took refuge in France, where he died in October 1748.

Jean Cameron of Glendessary, known as 'Bonnie Jean Cameron', was a popular Jacobite heroine, cousin of Lochiel and said to have been a mistress of Prince Charles