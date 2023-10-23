People living in Brechin might never return to their homes after being forced out by massive flooding caused by Storm Babet, it has been warned.
Four people across the UK died as a result of the storm, which caused waters to rise and inundate thousands of homes.
Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol, who represents the Brechin and Edzell Ward on Angus Council, called for more funding from the Scottish Government, telling BBC Radio Scotland on Monday: “I can tell you the repercussions of the flooding will take months and years to resolve.
“Angus Council, unfortunately, does not have the resources to do the job, it needs to to protect the residents.
“We really need finance from the Scottish Government in order to protect our residents, to rehome them.
“Some will be out for months, if not permanently.”
Repair crews in Brechin
First Minister Humza Yousaf is visiting flood-hit Brechin today, which was partially evacuated at the weekend as torrential rain deluged the ara.
He told residents it would be a “long road to recovery”” from the severe flooding that hit the town.
He was heard to tell one: “We’ll support you as much as we can.”
He added: “It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”
He was also able to speak to local residents, one of whom told of how he had a close escape from flood waters while rescuing his dog.
Mr Yousaf was also able to meet and thank emergency service and search and rescue staff who have been working since the storm hit.
