Considered one of the biggest Christmas events in Europe, visitors can expect a huge colourful ferris wheel, Santa's Grotto, mulled wine, mince pies, ice skating and entertainment.

It comes at a busy time for the Capital as the Castle of Light show illuminates Edinburgh Castle, and of course the Hogmanay New Year's Eve celebrations on December 31, which is headlined by rock band Pulp this year.

Last year, the festivities were held in Princes Street Gardens, with chalets serving warming food and drinks as well as gifts and rides like a big wheel and helter-skelter.

The event also spilled out into George Street, where there was a covered ice rink.

When is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023?





Edinburgh Christmas Market in Princes Street Gardens

This year's Christmas Market is scheduled to take place from Friday, November 17 to Saturday, January 6 2024.

There will also be a family funfair in West Princes Street Gardens and an ice rink in George Street available from Saturday, November 18, to Saturday, January 6 2024.

Where is Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023? What will be there?





The Edinburgh Christmas Market is expected to be held at its usual site in East Princes Street Gardens, very close to Edinburgh Waverley train station.

Scotland's largest ferris wheel is expected to be there, as well as gifts stalls and food and drink stands, and rides.

At the family funfair in West Princes Street Gardens there will be rides and attractions alongside food and drink stalls.

The Ross bandstand will host a programme of events which will include live concerts, ceilidhs, silent discos and a Santa fun run.

A Winter Garden is being held in St Andrew Square where Father Christmas will be found with his team of elves.

There will be a "magical storytelling experience" and a special postbox to send Christmas present wishlists to the North Pole.

And an ice rink is being set up in George Street West and Castle Street this festive period, alongside an artisan Christmas market in the New Town streets.

How to get tickets for Edinburgh Christmas market

Entry to the Christmas market is free and non-ticketed, running on a first-come-first-served basis.

Expect large queues to form at weekends and during peak times as crowds gather to soak up the Christmas magic.

In 2022, large hour-long queues formed of eager Christmas shoppers, with queuing systems put in place by organisers.

Meanwhile, the ice rink in George Street is ticketed, with tickets available to book online at the Edinburgh Christmas website edinburgh-christmas.com.