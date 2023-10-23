A Caribbean-inspired bar and restaurant group is set to open its first Scottish venue this year, bringing an estimated 60 jobs to Glasgow city centre.
Turtle Bay was first established in 2010 with a 'mission to deliver the spirit of celebration that the Caribbean is famed for' around the world.
The brand has now grown to include over fifty locations across the UK, with the latest scheduled to open at 130 St Vincent Street this winter.
The 257-cover restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, an open kitchen and an island bar capturing 'the essence of the Caribbean in everything from its décor through to the menu and hospitality'.
Turtle Bay’s all-day food menu will include a BBQ Jerk Pit offering of smoky meats like half-jerk chicken and rum BBQ ribs alongside a selection of signature rum cocktails.
Caribbean soul food and West Indian curries such as curry goat and Kingston fried chicken will also be served promising 'a taste of traditional Caribbean cuisine in every bite'.
Gemma Lewis, operations manager at Turtle Bay said: “We are thrilled to announce that Turtle Bay will be opening in Scotland for the first time later this year.
"A milestone moment for us, we can’t wait to bring a taste of the Caribbean to Glasgow and look forward to introducing our unique soulful flavours and reggae good times to the Scottish market."
Although an exact opening date has yet to be announced, the group has said that its Scottish expansion will bring a number of employment opportunities to the local area with plans to recruit team members across a range of roles.
For more information visit the Turtle Bay website here.
