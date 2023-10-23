Four people across the UK died as a result of the torrential rain and high winds, which caused waters to rise and inundate hundreds of properties.

Residents living in Brechin's River Street were first alerted to the danger water overtopping local flood defences on Thursday as heavy downpours caused levels to rise rapidly.

In the early hours of Friday, emergency services stepped up efforts to move people out of their properties as water started to spill over the sides of the barriers and engulf the street.

Respite centres were set up in the town for individuals and families forced to leave their homes and residents only started returning in large numbers on Sunday to assess the damage.

The First Minister meets repair crews in Brechin

Humza Yousaf visited the flood-hit town on Monday as a clean-up operation got underway.

After meeting people who had been flooded out of their homes, Mr Yousaf said the local council would receive the funding it needs to recover.

But he warned that clean-up after the waters receded would take time.

Speaking to one resident – who stood on a balcony above Mr Yousaf – the First Minister said: “We’ll support you as much as we can.”

He added: “It’s going to be a long road to recovery.”

Mr Yousaf was also able to speak to other locals, one of whom told of how he had a close escape from flood waters while rescuing his dog.

The First Minister was also able to meet and thank emergency service and search and rescue staff who have been working since the storm hit.

He later told journalists he would have conversations with the UK Government about funding if required, saying: “We haven’t got to that stage yet, I think it’s important that the assessments are done in terms of the scale of devastation, what the impacts will be and what funding is required.

“Then, of course, if necessary, we’ll have those conversations with the UK Government.”

He added: “I’m very keen to give an assurance to residents here that I’ve spoken to, to businesses here that I’ve spoken to, the Government is there to support them as much as we can during the long road to recovery.”

Some people living in the town might never return to their homes after being forced out by massive flooding caused by the storm, it has been warned.

Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol, who represents the Brechin and Edzell Ward on Angus Council, called for more funding from the Scottish Government to repair damage to the town.

Mr Nicol told BBC Radio Scotland on Monday: “I can tell you the repercussions of the flooding will take months and years to resolve.

“Angus Council, unfortunately, does not have the resources to do the job, it needs to to protect the residents.

“We really need finance from the Scottish Government in order to protect our residents, to rehome them.

“Some will be out for months, if not permanently.”

Mr Yousaf meets residents whose homes were damaged

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the Scottish Government has to have a “frank” conversation with vulnerable communities on how Scotland prepares for events such as Storm Babet.

She told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “We do have to have some frank conversations with government and our communities because, with the best will in the world, the best flood defences will not give 100% protection 100% of the time."

On Sunday evening, police released a statement confirming the identity of a woman who died after being swept into the Water of Lee at Glen Esk at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

Wendy Taylor, 57, was described in a tribute from her family as a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and “a ray of sunshine” to everyone who knew her.

Elsewhere, a 56-year-old man was also killed on Thursday after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar. He has not yet been named by police.

Police confirmed on Monday morning that a search is continuing for a second man reported missing on Friday, who is said to have been trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

A man views flooding in Brechin as the storm hit

A man in his 60s also died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, on Friday, while and 80-year-old woman was found dead in a flooded home in Derbyshire.

Perth saw a provisional total of 203.6mm of rain fall between midnight on Thursday and 6pm on Saturday, Invermark saw a provisional 178.2mm and Charr in Kincardineshire had 183.6mm, the Met Office said.

The average rainfall in Angus for October is 124.79mm and it is 115.57mm in Kincardineshire.

Unsettled weather will continue this week but it will be “nowhere near as impactful as last week”, Nicky Maxey, spokesperson for the Met Office said.

She said: “On Monday northern areas will be mostly dry with sunny spells, there will be showers in the South West and Northern Ireland, and heavy rain on the Isles of Scilly.”

Tuesday will be mainly dry but there will be outbreaks of rain which will push northwards through the day, although the North West will probably stay dry, the forecaster added.