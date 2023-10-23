Mr Dingwall joined Nairn's in June 2016 and was previously director of finance and investor relations at Irish drinks group C&C, owner of Glasgow's Tennent's lager and the Bulmers and Magners cider brands. Prior to that he held a number of senior finance roles at Heineken UK.

Colin Dingwall (Image: Nairn's)

Chairman Mark Laing said Nairn's has grown significantly under Mr Gray's tenure, while also navigating "extremely challenging" market conditions more recently as inflationary pressures have come to bear.

Latest accounts filed at Companies House show that turnover at Nairn's rose by nearly 5% to £40.9 million during the year to May 2022, with most of the growth coming from the Edinburgh-based firm's gluten-free products.

Operating profit rose by nearly £1.6m to £7.2m, however this included income of nearly £2.2m from an insurance claim. Excluding this, underlying operating profit fell from £5.6m to £5m amid significant increases in ingredient, packaging, labour, energy and distribution costs.

Along with the promotion of Mr Dingwall, Nairn's has also appointed Kevin Butterworth to the post of marketing director.

Mr Butterworth has joined the company from Yorkshire-based food group Symington's where he has been chief marketing officer for the past five years. Prior to that he was marketing and international sales director at Seabrook Crisps.

Mr Laing said he wished to put on record his thanks to Mr Gray for his contributions to the business during the past 10 years.

“I am delighted that Colin will succeed Martyn as managing director," he said. "As finance director for the last seven years, Colin has steered the finances of the business with a firm hand and has provided excellent strategic guidance to the company."

Mr Laing added: "Kevin comes to us with extensive marketing knowledge and experience and is well-equipped to take the Nairn’s brand on to new heights.”

The company traces its history back to 1896 when John and Sarah Nairn first opened their bakery in Strathaven, Lanarkshire. Mr Laing led a deal to buy the company from United Biscuits in 1996 and remains a significant shareholder in the Nairn's parent company, Peffermill Holdings.