Nicola Sturgeon is celebrating passing her driving test today first time "at the tender age of 53".
Scotland's former First Minister shared her good news on social media, paying tribute to her "brilliant" instructor, Andy MacFarlane of Caledonian Learner Driving Training.
She said the experience of learning to drive in later years was proof that it was "never too late to do something new".
Writing on Instagram she said: "So this happened today - at the tend age of 53, I passed my driving test (first time!!!).
"I couldn't have done it without my brilliant instructor.
"It was really important for me as a 53-year-old former FM, not just to have an excellent teacher but someone I could trust and feel comfortable with - Andy was all of that and more!
"The whole experience has taken me well out of any notion of a comfort zone, but hopefully proves that it's never too late in life to do something new."
Her post was liked by 5,340 people including other 'late' learner drivers.
In April, she was pictured returning home from a driving lesson as she began adjusting to life after stepping down as First Minister.
Sturgeon, who remains MSP for the Glasgow Southside seat after quitting the top job in February, was snapped getting out of a blue Toyota Yaris.
