Born in Texas but resident in Scotland for many years, Lisa Tuttle is an author of sci-fi, fantasy and horror. She has published over 30 novels since her 1981 debut Windhaven, co-authored with George RR Martin, as well as several short story collections. Her latest work, the Edinburgh-set novella My Death, is out now (New York Review Books, £14.99).
What’s the last book you read?
Fever Dream by Samanta Schweblin, translated by Megan McDowell. A weird horror story told as a dialogue between a dying woman and a strange boy, it draws vividly on the anxieties of motherhood and fears about how we’ve poisoned the earth. Not an easy read, but compulsive.
What’s the last film you saw in a cinema?
A Haunting In Venice – in our nearest cinema, the wonderful Campbeltown Picture House, with my husband and daughter. We all agreed it was well worth making the 80-mile round trip to see.
Favourite actor?
I’ll say Helen Mirren because I will watch anything she’s in and have seen so many of her brilliant performances. But there are others.
What music are you currently listening to a lot?
Classical, the occasional opera (Eugene Onegin), jazz (my husband’s choices), blues (great American singers) and the singers and bands I’ve loved for years: not so much of the new.
Vinyl or MP3?
Neither. Caught in between with a huge collection of CDs.
What has been your most formative cultural experience?
Learning to read. What would I be without that? Or the gift of a typewriter from my dad when I was nine years old? I used it to produce a single-sheet family newspaper and to write stories (and unfinished novels) inspired by my reading. Reading and writing have always been bound together for me; I’ve never really wanted to do much else.
Recommend a novel …
The Friend by Sigrid Nunez. I’ve already recommended it to several close friends, so … it’s a wonderful, moving, fascinating book exploring grief, friendship, the bond between people and dogs, and the reality of a writer’s life. It’s about a woman writer in New York who, while still reeling and bereaved by the death of her former mentor, is suddenly responsible for his Great Dane, while living in a small apartment with a strict rule against pets.
Favourite film?
La Jetée – a short French film (about half an hour) by Chris Marker. It’s made up of a connected series of still images, only once (very effectively) breaking into a moving image, with a voice-over as if this is a documentary. Following the nuclear holocaust of World War Three, a small group of survivors in the underground ruins of Paris attempt to find an escape route through time travel. One man’s memory of an event he witnessed as a child on the viewing platform at Orly Airport may hold the key. A beautiful, haunting film; unforgettable.
What haven’t you managed to get around to yet but will when you have the time?
Andrei Tarkovsky’s film Stalker; Kim Stanley Robinson’s book The Ministry For The Future and the new album from Everything But The Girl.
Irvine Welsh or Robert Louis Stevenson?
RLS forever.
What do you always turn off?
Love Island and similar torments of so-called “reality TV.” Ugh! The degradation of love, fame and self-respect – in my opinion.
Favourite song?
Famous Blue Raincoat by Leonard Cohen. I was obsessed with it in the 1970s. It’s a song written as a letter, seems to be autobiographical, and certainly deeply personal, yet it resonated with me as a student. I can remember wanting to write a story that would affect others the way this song affected me. I love Jennifer Warne’s cover version, too.
Recommend a TV box-set …
The Young Montalbano This Italian detective series prequel is even better than the original Montalbano. Leisurely crime-solving amid against gorgeous scenery (and good food), inspiring holiday dreams.
Tetris or Call of Duty?
Uh, Wordle?
You’re in a station or airport. What magazine do you grab?
The New Yorker or The Fortean Times.
Favourite comedian?
Jo Brand, probably. She’s bracing, sensible and relatable besides being funny. I’m also a big fan of Richard Ayoade, for his dry wit and low-key delivery.
Who was the second best James Bond?
Daniel Craig.
