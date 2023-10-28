What’s the story?
Survivor.
I’ll need more information.
Hosted by actor-turned-comedian-and-presenter Joel Dommett, the BBC reality series sees 18 “castaways” marooned in the Dominican Republic “to play the ultimate physical and psychological game”.
As the programme blurb explains: “Divided into two rival tribes, they will live on remote beaches, build their own shelters, face the elements and battle against each other in epic challenges.” It also promises “a compelling test of brains, brawn and betrayal”.
The prize: £100,000 and the bragging rights of being crowned “sole survivor”.
This is sounding a tad early noughties …
You’re not entirely wrong. Survivor is based on the international franchise of the same name. It aired for two series on ITV in 2001 and 2002, before being revived and revamped by the BBC this year.
The reality competition format that dominated the early 2000s before falling out of favour, is slowly creeping back into vogue: lest we forget the recent reboot of Big Brother?
Who are the contestants?
Those taking part come from all walks of life including a brand strategist, footballer, singer-songwriter, model, entrepreneur, boxer, barista and professional roller skater/adventurer.
There are three Scots in the mix: Richard, a pensions manager/RAF reservist from Dalkeith; Rach, a personal trainer from Glasgow; and Doug, a flood risk consultant from Mull.
When can I watch?
Survivor begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, tonight, 8.25pm.
