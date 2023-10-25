Staff were interviewed following an inquiry last year which led to the university apologising for "unacceptable and distressing incidents” of sexism.

It was ordered after a grievance lodged by staff against the former head of undergraduate medicine Professor John Paul Leach, alleging misogynistic behaviour and bullying was upheld.

Professor John Paul Leach, former head of undergraduate medicine who left his post last year (Image: Newsquest)

It led to another senior academic, Dr James Going, quitting his lecturing post after 35 years claiming “a culture of misogyny is flourishing” within the school.

Professor Matthew Walters, head of the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing, pledged a raft of actions to ensure staff felt "safe, supported and free from discrimination or abuse of any kind" including staff training and a dedicated working group.

However, this latest independent report, entitled The Belonging Project, will do little to allay concerns about the working environment within the school.

It found evidence that cultural issues were restricting the medical school's ability to "achieve an open and inclusive working environment".

There was evidence of "poor and unprofessional behaviours" which were perceived to have become normalised by some members of staff.

The report identifies that the medical school is unlike other university departments because it includes academic staff who are working within the NHS. Career progression was perceived by staff as determined by "clinical performance or reputation" rather than academic excellence.

The report goes on: "UMS prides itself on being a Medical School that demonstrates excellence through its approach to learning and teaching.

"This focus on reputational excellence may have been used to excuse or justify poor behaviours and has potentially compromised the UMS workplace experience.

"The culture and experience of staff in the UMS should reflect the exceptional educational standards experienced by students."

The findings did not reveal pervasive direct discrimination but found a significant proportion of staff had experienced incidents and these were "more acute" in virtual environments including emails and one-on-one interactions.

Staff did not believe that the university was as committed to inclusivity in the workplace as it is in the student population.

The report found there was continued uncertainty that perpetrators would be held accountable and "blame and deflection" had become entrenched.

There was a high level of mistrust and a reluctance to report incidents, exacerbated by recent events.

The survey was distributed to 1000 staff and the university received 151 responses with some invited for follow-up interviews. Staff attributed the low response rate to fear of retribution and said there was a feeling that "not much has changed" despite a number of inquiries and reports. A meeting of a new working group was not attended by any male academics.

The report concludes: " There needs to be a focus in building confidence that poor behaviours can and should be called out and that steps will be made to address them.

The university has appointed a successor to replace Professor Leach, the consultant neurologist who left as head of undergraduate medicine in November last year. He claimed the inquiry into staff allegations concluded there was "no case to answer".

Professor Malcolm Shepherd, a consultant in respiratory medicine at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, was promoted to the role following a "full competitive process."

A spokesman for the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences said: “We are acting systematically as recommended by the independent report, with a colleague working group having met, drawing on a cultural change framework to help identify improvement steps.

"This comes at a time of new leadership for the School and a commitment to enhancing our operating structures and communications to ensure all colleagues experience a positive and inclusive working environment.”



