The close-up image of a couple is accompanied by the words "Cancer won't be the last thing that f**** me".

It was created by BBH (Bartle Bogle Hegarty) a creative agency that has worked with major brands including Levis, Audi and whisky giant Johnny Walker.

The advert was shared on the social media platform LinkedIn by Sophie Waller, senior account director at the firm who said it had been "a labour of love, years & sheer perseverance" and aimed to break taboos by "bringing sex and cancer into the mainstream media".

She said it was created following workshops with women aimed at encouraging participants to share their experiences of intimate relationships after a diagnosis.

READ MORE: Cervical cancer study hailed as most promising development in 20 years

The advert provoked a strong response with 1,845 people 'liking' her post.

One cancer patient who said she "wasn't easily shocked," said she found it "shocking and ugly".

Another woman said: "I do understand and value the insight. As a writer I would have avoided language that sets a woman up as a sexual object, that than the person in charge of her own sexual pleasure. Especially in this context where a person with cancer is so often considered a cancer 'victim'."

Another commentator said it would resonate with a specific audience segment and was "the kind of creative the ad industry loves".

GirlvCancer was launched by east Londoner Lauren Mahon following her diagnosis with breast cancer at the age of 31 in 2016 to provide an outlet for other women to share their experiences.

She is a co-host of the award-winning You, Me and The Big C podcast.

READ MORE: Edinburgh summit sees £5.5million committed to cancer research

Others hailed the charity for the "bold brave and defiant" campaign.

One woman said: "As a cervical cancer survivor, sadly this speaks to me. Our femininity has been brutally chopped into and removed from us, both figuratively and metaphorically.

"The copy isn't sitting right with me but the sentiment is knocking it out the ball park.

"Thank you."

Cancer charity Macmillan say the physical and emotional effects of cancer and treatment can affect many areas of sexual well-being and encourages patients to discuss areas of concern with physicians.