Yes, November has for almost 30 years been earmarked as a period of celebration of all things plant-based.

While Veganuary has arguably stolen the spotlight as the month to 'take the veg pledge', the coming weeks are a fantastic time to get into the groove of it all and discover all the incredible eateries that have ditched animal products completely.

Glasgow alone could fill this list twice over, but read on for our pick of the best vegan restaurants and cafes across Scotland which are sure to prove that going meat-free is not so scary after all.

Mono

12 Kings Court, Glasgow

A true pillar of Scotland’s vegan food scene, Mono in Kings Court has been leading the way in veggie dining since 2002.

The café-bar is a bright and airy space which often plays host to live music and does a fantastic job of creating alternatives to comfort food classics.

Think pizza crunches, to-fish and chips or hearty mac and cheese.

Considerit Chocolate

Melville Terrace, Meadow Park, Edinburgh

As the weather turns chilly, it’s the perfect time to plan a visit to this vegan bakery in Edinburgh in search of a fully loaded, fully plant-based, hot chocolate.

Of course, there’s no harm in picking up one of their beautifully crafted doughnuts with ever-changing flavour combinations including white chocolate honeycomb, bourbon cream or cinnamon sugar while you're at it.

Antojitos

The Dog House, 18-22 Clerk Street Edinburgh

Antojitos is an award-winning street food outfit, which means you might be lucky enough to catch them at events across the country.

Otherwise, they serve an array of Mexican tacos, nachos and quesadillas at both the Dog House in Edinburgh and at the Edinburgh Street Food market on Leith Street.

And it’s all gluten-free too.

Salt’N’Fire

The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness

‘Good mood food’ is the name of the game at this family-run takeaway which is just one of the foodie outlets at the historic Victorian market in Inverness.

They specialise in vibrant ‘Soulful Bowls’ which are packed with nourishing veggies, meaning there’s no guilt in ordering a side of spicy Togarashi Fries on the side.

The Wildcat Cafe

21 High Street, Fort William

A welcoming vegan cafe in Fort William that serves speciality coffee, loose-leaf teas and a menu of simple yet delicious soups, sandwiches and wraps.

When that’s out of the way, their homemade bakes and cakes are enough to convince anyone that going plant-based doesn’t mean missing out on the sweeter things in life.

Nooch Bar & Kitchen Stirling

44 Uppercraigs, Stirling

Named after the vitamin B12-rich nutritional yeast which is known for adding a mild cheesy flavour to plant-based dishes, Nooch is Stirling’s first fully vegan restaurant and cafe.

Whether you’re after a quick coffee and cake or small plates like homemade haggis bonbons or patatas bravas washed down with a glass of wine, it makes for an ideal city centre pitstop.

Stereo

22-28 Renfield Lane, Glasgow

In a Charles Rennie Mackintosh building not far from Glasgow Central station is Stereo, another old favourite that's equally as famous for its programme of live music and gigs as its vegan fare.

Owned by the same team behind Mono, it’s a cosier and more intimate feeling restaurant and bar with globally inspired dishes.

On their recently revamped menu, you’ll find everything from handmade mushroom pierogi to tempeh bourguignon with creamy parsley mash.

Roots at the Beach

Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen

This Aberdeen-based food truck is all about ‘plant-based junk food madness’ with an unrivalled sea view.

A walk along the beach should just about set you up to tackle one of their mammoth burgers with a side of fully loaded-fries.

Sussi Vegan Kitchen

494 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow

Originally from Malaysia, Mama Lin first opened Sussi in 2019, and with the help of her family has since introduced Partick to home-style cooking inspired by her rich culinary heritage.

It’s a menu recommended for sharing, with all dishes including Kung Po oyster mushrooms, Cantonese crispy noodles, and fried tofu in black bean sauce free from MSG or artificial flavour enhancers.

Saorsa 1875

2 East Moulin Road, Pitlochry

This one-of-a-kind boutique hotel in the Highlands is fully vegan-friendly, with dinner service open to non-residents who are prepared to book in advance.

Housed within a 19th-century baronial edifice, its owners firmly believe in showing the hospitality industry that ‘delicious food doesn’t have to come at the expense of animals or the environment’.

The menu utilises only organic produce which is sourced either from their own garden or local farms where possible.