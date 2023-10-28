Halloween is right around the corner, and while ghosts, ghouls and the threat of sugar-induced cavities are cause enough for concern, there's another annual celebration looming that could, for some, invoke even stronger feelings of terror.
World Vegan Month.
Yes, November has for almost 30 years been earmarked as a period of celebration of all things plant-based.
While Veganuary has arguably stolen the spotlight as the month to 'take the veg pledge', the coming weeks are a fantastic time to get into the groove of it all and discover all the incredible eateries that have ditched animal products completely.
Glasgow alone could fill this list twice over, but read on for our pick of the best vegan restaurants and cafes across Scotland which are sure to prove that going meat-free is not so scary after all.
Mono
12 Kings Court, Glasgow
A true pillar of Scotland’s vegan food scene, Mono in Kings Court has been leading the way in veggie dining since 2002.
The café-bar is a bright and airy space which often plays host to live music and does a fantastic job of creating alternatives to comfort food classics.
Think pizza crunches, to-fish and chips or hearty mac and cheese.
Considerit Chocolate
Melville Terrace, Meadow Park, Edinburgh
As the weather turns chilly, it’s the perfect time to plan a visit to this vegan bakery in Edinburgh in search of a fully loaded, fully plant-based, hot chocolate.
Of course, there’s no harm in picking up one of their beautifully crafted doughnuts with ever-changing flavour combinations including white chocolate honeycomb, bourbon cream or cinnamon sugar while you're at it.
Antojitos
The Dog House, 18-22 Clerk Street Edinburgh
Antojitos is an award-winning street food outfit, which means you might be lucky enough to catch them at events across the country.
Otherwise, they serve an array of Mexican tacos, nachos and quesadillas at both the Dog House in Edinburgh and at the Edinburgh Street Food market on Leith Street.
And it’s all gluten-free too.
Salt’N’Fire
The Victorian Market, Church Street, Inverness
‘Good mood food’ is the name of the game at this family-run takeaway which is just one of the foodie outlets at the historic Victorian market in Inverness.
They specialise in vibrant ‘Soulful Bowls’ which are packed with nourishing veggies, meaning there’s no guilt in ordering a side of spicy Togarashi Fries on the side.
The Wildcat Cafe
21 High Street, Fort William
A welcoming vegan cafe in Fort William that serves speciality coffee, loose-leaf teas and a menu of simple yet delicious soups, sandwiches and wraps.
When that’s out of the way, their homemade bakes and cakes are enough to convince anyone that going plant-based doesn’t mean missing out on the sweeter things in life.
Nooch Bar & Kitchen Stirling
44 Uppercraigs, Stirling
Named after the vitamin B12-rich nutritional yeast which is known for adding a mild cheesy flavour to plant-based dishes, Nooch is Stirling’s first fully vegan restaurant and cafe.
Whether you’re after a quick coffee and cake or small plates like homemade haggis bonbons or patatas bravas washed down with a glass of wine, it makes for an ideal city centre pitstop.
Stereo
22-28 Renfield Lane, Glasgow
In a Charles Rennie Mackintosh building not far from Glasgow Central station is Stereo, another old favourite that's equally as famous for its programme of live music and gigs as its vegan fare.
Owned by the same team behind Mono, it’s a cosier and more intimate feeling restaurant and bar with globally inspired dishes.
On their recently revamped menu, you’ll find everything from handmade mushroom pierogi to tempeh bourguignon with creamy parsley mash.
Roots at the Beach
Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen
This Aberdeen-based food truck is all about ‘plant-based junk food madness’ with an unrivalled sea view.
A walk along the beach should just about set you up to tackle one of their mammoth burgers with a side of fully loaded-fries.
Sussi Vegan Kitchen
494 Dumbarton Road, Glasgow
Originally from Malaysia, Mama Lin first opened Sussi in 2019, and with the help of her family has since introduced Partick to home-style cooking inspired by her rich culinary heritage.
It’s a menu recommended for sharing, with all dishes including Kung Po oyster mushrooms, Cantonese crispy noodles, and fried tofu in black bean sauce free from MSG or artificial flavour enhancers.
Saorsa 1875
2 East Moulin Road, Pitlochry
This one-of-a-kind boutique hotel in the Highlands is fully vegan-friendly, with dinner service open to non-residents who are prepared to book in advance.
Housed within a 19th-century baronial edifice, its owners firmly believe in showing the hospitality industry that ‘delicious food doesn’t have to come at the expense of animals or the environment’.
The menu utilises only organic produce which is sourced either from their own garden or local farms where possible.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here