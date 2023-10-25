Private social care providers were particularly likely "to bend the rules to suit their business needs" during the pandemic, the Scottish Covid Inquiry has heard.
A charity which assisted health and social care workers to raise concerns about unsafe working practices said it dealt with more than 460 cases via its Covid helpline and contacted around 50 employers directly to resolve issues.
Eilish Lindsay, who is acting for Scottish Hazards at the Scottish Covid Inquiry, said the charity received "regular calls" from health and social care workers who wished to remain anonymous due to "fear of reprisal".
READ MORE: Long Covid forced more than 2,600 NHS staff to take time off
She said: "There would often be calls from workers concerned about working conditions but they felt unable to vocalise this directly with their employers...They were scared to speak up in case they lost their jobs."
Ms Lindsay told the inquiry that the charity does "not consider that all employers within health and social care were taking the law and statutory guidance seriously".
She added: "They were trying to bend the rules to suit their business needs with complete disregard for their employees. This was a particular issue within some private social care settings."
The Scottish Government had introduced "far reaching measures" relating to social distancing, masks, testing, and self-isolation without "adequate means to ensure those measures were being followed" in workplaces, said Ms Lindsay.
Statistics have shown that the Covid death rate among social care workers in Scotland was around two and a half times higher than their NHS colleagues.
Scottish Hazards campaigns to improve health and safety, occupational health, and provides representation for non-unionised workers including those on zero-hours contracts.
Ms Lindsay said it had stepped in to help workers when employers were "unwilling to accommodate shielding or working from home measures despite government guidance", which again was a "particular issue" in the private social care sector.
READ MORE: Scottish Covid inquiry - Explained in five minutes
She said: "There were general attitudes of employers in which care workers were expected to go out and do their job as normal, therefore their admin teams should be doing the same.
"They were essentially disregarding the guidance in place for the safety of workers to suit their own business needs".
As well as clinically vulnerable workers, those from black and ethnic minorities and those on low-paid and "precarious" contracts were put at "disproportionate" risk during the pandemic, said Ms Lindsay.
This included an expectation that they would use public transport to visit multiple clients in the community "with little regard for the risk to both them as an individual and the risk to the service users".
At the same time, they faced "difficult situations" with regards to personal protective equipment.
She said: "They needed access to this equipment and they weren't able to get it. As a result of these shortages, health and social care workers were being left with no PPE, being required to re-use PPE, or being required to use inappropriate PPE and risk their own health whilst doing so.
"That's a serious issue that must be considered during the course of this inquiry."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel