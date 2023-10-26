SSE Energy Solutions has signed a deal to provide renewable energy for the proposed Hunterston Port and Resource Campus (Hunterston PARC).
It comes as Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second largest port operator, is developing a significant energy and marine campus on 300 acres of land within the huge Clydeport facility in Ayrshire.
As part of the development’s plans, SSE will provide the infrastructure and renewable energy to power the operations of the park.
The port operator plans to create a business park which will bring together leading industry operators, academics and innovators “to deliver technological advances in areas such as power generation and aquaculture”.
Nathan Sanders, managing director at SSE Energy Solutions, said: "We believe in working closely with communities and local businesses to tackle climate change and this development will bring jobs and investment to the West of Scotland, as well as contributing to the UK’s net zero ambitions."
It is claimed the Hunterston site is seen as an attractive proposition for development as it features a deep-water port, has on-site rail connectivity and it is already connected to the national grid.
The site was also earlier this year granted national development status, "creating opportunities for a slew of new renewable energy developments to come onstream".
The port group previously announced a long-term deal with sub-sea cabling company XLCC for a major facility at Hunterston PARC to include two factories, which could further generate 900 jobs. It gained final planning approval this year.
Peel Ports Group is committed to becoming net-zero across all its sites by 2040, putting it five years ahead of the Scottish government's national decarbonisation targets.
Lewis McIntyre, managing director of Port Services at Peel Ports Group, said: "We are extremely proud to welcome a partner as significant and well-respected as SSE to Hunterston PARC.
"This important agreement will support a wide range of other developments across our facility in meeting their energy needs.
"One of the key, long-term aims of Peel Ports Group has been to repurpose this nationally important port for the blue and green economies, and we look forward to working with SSE on this partnership in the coming years."
