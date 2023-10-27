Ballie Ballerson, Edinburgh 
Get ready to rub shoulders with freaks, creeps and ghouls, at Ballie Ballerson’s Halloween bash. A line-up of killer DJs will lay down the beats, the adult ball pit will be in full swing and quirky cocktails will be guzzled. From Friday-Sunday with live performances and themed brunches. 
IG: @ballieballersonedinburgh 

Festival of the Dead, O2 Academy Glasgow
This annual, spine-tingling sensation is taking over the O2 Academy and this year’s bash is set to be world-class with up to 3,000 fancy dress-wearing revellers filling the hall. Throughout the evening, you can enjoy aerialist performers, fire shows, circus acts, carnival processions, giant skeleton puppets, immersive decor and an incredible soundtrack of rock, metal, DnB and electronic music
IG:@o2academygla

Haunted Fest – Don’t Tell Mama & The Biscuit Factory, Edinburgh
Under the veil of night, when the moon is full and shadows dance, popular Edinburgh coffee bar Don’t Tell Mama has partnered with Leith events space The Biscuit Factory to host a Halloween party this weekend. Join revellers for a night of frightful fun, where the music will be pulsating, the costumes will be creative, and the scares will be real. 
IG: @donttellmamacoffeebar 

Flight Club, Glasgow
The newly opened Flight Club is celebrating the most horrifying day of the year with a Glasgow-style Halloween brunch social. Expect a welcome cocktail, bottomless pizza and a bottle of prosecco each, not to mention, whether you’re an expert darts sniper or a total beginner, the chance to play social darts. 
IG: @flightclubdarts

 

Phil MacHugh is managing 
director at SKAPA. 
Follow: IG@iamphilmachugh