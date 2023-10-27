Ballie Ballerson, Edinburgh

Get ready to rub shoulders with freaks, creeps and ghouls, at Ballie Ballerson’s Halloween bash. A line-up of killer DJs will lay down the beats, the adult ball pit will be in full swing and quirky cocktails will be guzzled. From Friday-Sunday with live performances and themed brunches.

IG: @ballieballersonedinburgh

Festival of the Dead, O2 Academy Glasgow

This annual, spine-tingling sensation is taking over the O2 Academy and this year’s bash is set to be world-class with up to 3,000 fancy dress-wearing revellers filling the hall. Throughout the evening, you can enjoy aerialist performers, fire shows, circus acts, carnival processions, giant skeleton puppets, immersive decor and an incredible soundtrack of rock, metal, DnB and electronic music.

IG:@o2academygla