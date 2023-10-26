SCOTTISH law firm Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has further boosted its presence in the north of Scotland with the acquisition of a long-established Inverness player.
Macandrew & Jenkins WS has “deep roots in the community” and specialises in rural estate work, wills, trusts and executries, and residential and commercial property.
WJM, which has five offices in Scotland including a presence in Inverness, said the move will strengthen the firms’ collective service offering across a range of sectors.
The nine-strong team of Macandrew & Jenkins will join WJM, though its name will be phased out as it takes on the identity of the new owner going forward.
Fraser Gillies, managing partner of WJM, said: “This is an exciting moment which enhances our service offering for clients across the Highlands & Islands and Moray, particularly in areas such as property and private client work.
“Macandrew & Jenkins has a sterling reputation and has cultivated a loyal client base through its client-centric approach which perfectly complements our ethos here at WJM. We look forward to working with our new colleagues.”
James Wotherspoon, managing partner of Macandrew & Jenkins, said: “We take great pride in offering an excellent personal service and these are values which are wholly shared by WJM.
“We will continue to provide this as partners in WJM, while expanding the range of services which we can provide.”
The deal comes shortly after WJM, which can trace its roots back more than 150 years in Glasgow, joined forces with larger English counterpart Irwin Mitchell in what was described as a “strategic investment”.
Although effectively an acquisition of WJM, Mr Gillies continues to lead the firm in Scotland. Irwin Mitchell partners Bruce Macmillan, Craig Marshall and Mark Higgins will join WJM’s new management board.
Before the Irwin Mitchell link-up, which remains subject to regulatory approval, WJM had completed a series of mergers and acquisitions in the last decade, including two in Inverness, merging with MacArthur & Co in 2016 and acquiring Calum I Duncan Corporate Lawyers in 2019.
The Scottish firm employs 150 people in Scotland, including 33 partners, across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dundee, and Dunfermline.
