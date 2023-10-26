A Glasgow restaurant is preparing to host a weeklong celebration of all things Italian cheese next month.
From Monday, November 6 to Sunday, November 12, Eusebi Deli will a run series of free-to-attend cheese tastings at its Park Road restaurant, as attendees are invited to discover new favourites and recipes to put them to use.
Throughout the week, knowledgeable staff members at the West End restaurant will be at hand to share the story of each speciality cheese, from its geography and history to its significance in Italian culture.
READ MORE: 'A difficult decision': Cafe and deli to close after 13 years in Glasgow
Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi’s, said: “Our team at Eusebi Deli are no strangers to fantastic Italian cheeses, and we’re over the moon that Glasgow has been chosen as one of the key cities in the UK to host this promotion.
“We’re looking forward to sharing our knowledge and love of Italian cheese with our local community and building the profile of these incredible dairy products that epitomise the quality and care put into Italian ingredients.”
The selection of Italian PDO and non-PDO cheeses available to taste will include popular choices like Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella di Bufala, Burrata, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Pecorino Romano, alongside some that may be 'less familiar to the British consumer' like Grana Padano, Pecorino Toscano, Provolone Valpadana, and Taleggio.
READ MORE: Ten Glasgow restaurants to visit on World Pasta Day
The Italian Trade Agency has partnered with Eusebi’s to bring the Italian Cheese Promotion to Glasgow, as they strive to raise awareness of the ‘incredible quality and diversity’ of Italian Cheeses in Scotland and throughout the UK.
Giovanni Sacchi, director of the Italian Trade Agency in London, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be showcasing some fantastic Italian cheeses at Eusebi’s Deli.
"For this promotion, we have worked with Assolatte, the premier association of Italian Cheesemongers.
“We will be displaying some of the finest PDO cheeses and many others as well, ones that you won’t always find in your UK supermarket.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be showcasing these cheeses in Glasgow as a part of our UK-wide and international campaign.”
For more information, visit the Eusebi Deli website here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here