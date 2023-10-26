Throughout the week, knowledgeable staff members at the West End restaurant will be at hand to share the story of each speciality cheese, from its geography and history to its significance in Italian culture.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi’s, said: “Our team at Eusebi Deli are no strangers to fantastic Italian cheeses, and we’re over the moon that Glasgow has been chosen as one of the key cities in the UK to host this promotion.

“We’re looking forward to sharing our knowledge and love of Italian cheese with our local community and building the profile of these incredible dairy products that epitomise the quality and care put into Italian ingredients.”

The selection of Italian PDO and non-PDO cheeses available to taste will include popular choices like Asiago, Gorgonzola, Mozzarella di Bufala, Burrata, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Pecorino Romano, alongside some that may be 'less familiar to the British consumer' like Grana Padano, Pecorino Toscano, Provolone Valpadana, and Taleggio.

The Italian Trade Agency has partnered with Eusebi’s to bring the Italian Cheese Promotion to Glasgow, as they strive to raise awareness of the ‘incredible quality and diversity’ of Italian Cheeses in Scotland and throughout the UK.

Giovanni Sacchi, director of the Italian Trade Agency in London, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be showcasing some fantastic Italian cheeses at Eusebi’s Deli.

"For this promotion, we have worked with Assolatte, the premier association of Italian Cheesemongers.

“We will be displaying some of the finest PDO cheeses and many others as well, ones that you won’t always find in your UK supermarket.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be showcasing these cheeses in Glasgow as a part of our UK-wide and international campaign.”

For more information, visit the Eusebi Deli website here.