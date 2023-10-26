A historic hotel and wedding venue originally built as a lodge in 1625 has been brought to market as its husband and wife management team move to retire.
Graham + Sibbald and Knight Frank are jointly handling the sale of the Roman Camp Hotel in Callander, Stirlingshire, where The Beatles stayed in 1964 between concerts in Edinburgh and Glasgow.
Management couple Eric and Marion Brown have “lovingly created an oasis in one of the most beautiful areas of Scotland” while operating the hotel for Roman Camp Hotel Ltd.
The house at Roman Camp was formerly a hunting lodge of the Drummond family.
It was bought from the then owner Reginald Balliol Brett, the second Viscount Esher, by Sir James and Lady Wilson of Airdrie in 1938, who developed the gardens and turned the house into a hotel.
Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant at Graham + Sibbald, said the agents are “delighted to offer for sale the historic Roman Camp Hotel in the heart of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park”.
“A hugely characterful property,” he said. “With 15 bedrooms; a range of excellent public rooms; separate garden bistro; private house - it sits in 12.5 acres with a superb riverside location on the River Teith.”
The agent also said: “The Roman Camp Hotel, set within its own gardens and woodlands, enjoys a private and easily accessible location just off the main road into Callander which is to the west of Stirling.
“A bustling tourist town, Callander is often described as the gateway to the Highlands, historically known as the meeting point between the Highlands and the Lowlands.
“With its riverside location and beautiful grounds, the Roman Camp Hotel is also an ideal wedding venue with the hotel and grounds providing excellent photographic opportunities.
“Originally built as a hunting lodge in 1625, the Roman Camp Hotel is a category B-Listed building. The access to the hotel is from Callander’s Main Street, under the C-Listed historic arch, and private driveway to the hotel’s carpark."
Offers around £1.95m are invited for the freehold.
