Management couple Eric and Marion Brown have “lovingly created an oasis in one of the most beautiful areas of Scotland” while operating the hotel for Roman Camp Hotel Ltd.

The house at Roman Camp was formerly a hunting lodge of the Drummond family.

It was bought from the then owner Reginald Balliol Brett, the second Viscount Esher, by Sir James and Lady Wilson of Airdrie in 1938, who developed the gardens and turned the house into a hotel.

Alistair Letham, hotel and leisure consultant at Graham + Sibbald, said the agents are “delighted to offer for sale the historic Roman Camp Hotel in the heart of the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park”.

“A hugely characterful property,” he said. “With 15 bedrooms; a range of excellent public rooms; separate garden bistro; private house - it sits in 12.5 acres with a superb riverside location on the River Teith.”

The property sits in 12.5 acres of grounds, and also has a secret chapel (Image: Graham + Sibbald/Knight Frank)

The agent also said: “The Roman Camp Hotel, set within its own gardens and woodlands, enjoys a private and easily accessible location just off the main road into Callander which is to the west of Stirling.

“A bustling tourist town, Callander is often described as the gateway to the Highlands, historically known as the meeting point between the Highlands and the Lowlands.

“With its riverside location and beautiful grounds, the Roman Camp Hotel is also an ideal wedding venue with the hotel and grounds providing excellent photographic opportunities.

“Originally built as a hunting lodge in 1625, the Roman Camp Hotel is a category B-Listed building. The access to the hotel is from Callander’s Main Street, under the C-Listed historic arch, and private driveway to the hotel’s carpark."

Offers around £1.95m are invited for the freehold.

Efforts by a US businessman to save a historic manufacturing business in Dundee have failed.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs from Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint provisional liquidators of Newman Bonar, a new business created to acquire Bonar Yarns in April of this year after it first fell into administration. Newman Bonar was founded by John Newman, the owner of Elite Turf USA, a New Jersey-based distributor of synthetic sports turf.

A new global report ranking the world’s best cities has praised Glasgow for its vibrant music scene and nightlife.

The latest annual World’s Best Cities Report ranked Scotland’s largest city as the 61st best city on the planet - up from 93rd position last year. Glasgow is the second highest ranked UK city in the report after London, with Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Leeds all trailing behind in the list of the world’s 100 top-performing cities.