Sixty thousand tickets have already been sold for the opening weekend at the experience, which opens on Friday (October 27).

Pumpkin display at GlasGLOW (Image: Colin Mearns)

What to expect at GlasGLOW 2023

For the first time since the Covid pandemic, the route includes a trip inside Glasgow's Kibble Palace where a "stunning finale" awaits.

The experience is "bursting" with immersive light installations and interactive elements, photo opportunities and a street food village.

“I ain’t afraid of no ghost”



👻 First look at Glasgow’s hugely popular Halloween trail, GlasGLOW, which opens tomorrow



The botanic gardens have been decorated in the style of iconic ‘80s movies for the annual light show pic.twitter.com/kaIgIP6ixT — The Herald (@heraldscotland) October 26, 2023

There will also be a pumpkin patch, alongside a spooky zone dedicated to "possessed pumpkins" with "amazing" fire effects.

And visitors can experience an electrifying zone where the Botanics' trees will be covered in neon life and come to life.

When and where is GlasGLOW 2023?





GlasGLOW 2023 is held in Glasgow's Botanic Gardens from October 27 to November 12.

Oli Norman, founder of organiser itison and GlasGLOW, said: “The clocks go back this Sunday and for Glasgow that means one thing – it’s time for GlasGLOW.

“This year’s event has been inspired by Ghostbusters and other nostalgic '80s movies and we’re really excited to open the gates tomorrow night – it’s a brilliant show and hope folk will enjoy it.

"Tickets are selling fast with opening week pretty much sold out so get in quick if you want to come along.

“We’re delighted to be bringing The itison Pumpkin Fund back this year with a really cool interactive installation – we will be supporting ten brilliant local charities and hope to smash the £15,000 we raised last year.”

How to get tickets for GlasGLOW 2023

GlasGLOW 2023 (Image: Colin Mearns)

Tickets for GlasGLOW 2023 are on sale on the itison website.

Friday (October 27) and Saturday (October 28) are already sold out, but there are currently limited tickets available for the rest of the dates.

Ticket prices start at £24 for adults and £14 for children, with "mallow" fast passes costing £32 for adults and £22 for children.

The last remaining tickets can be bought exclusively at www.itison.com/glasglow.