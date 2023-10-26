Miller took the girl back to his house in the Scottish Borders and subjected her to repeated attacks, which a judge described as “every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Earlier this month he was jailed for 20 years when he was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At the same court in May, Miller pleaded guilty to charges of abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child under the age of 13 and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

The Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh confirmed on Thursday that an appeal against sentence has been lodged on behalf of Miller.