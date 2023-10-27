Leo du Feu, Dorothea Reid, Susan Smith

4 November-9 November. Entry free. The Life Room, 23b Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QQ.

First cousins Dorothea Reid and Susan Smith as well as Susan’s son Leo du Feu have been working on the latest exhibition for a decade and a half after years of exploring the woodlands of Burnham Beeches.

leodufeu.co.uk

The Recent

28 October-17 February. Entry free. Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, EH8 9YL.

The Recent takes viewers into a conceptual world of geological, evolutionary, human and environmental time. The exhibition explores what art can do to stretch the human imagination and is underpinned by geological ruminations that are deeply rooted in Edinburgh.

trg.ed.ac.uk/exhibition

The Scottish Landscape Awards

4 November-3 March. Entry free. City Art Centre, 2 Market Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1DE.

The City Art Centre is hosting the inaugural exhibition of Scotland’s newest open call in contemporary art. The awards are open to artists born, living or studying in Scotland and for works in any media. The resulting exhibition showcases the breadth and diversity of innovative contemporary creativity in Scotland.

edinburghmuseums.org.uk/whats-on

Classical Rebirth Collection

Mount Florida Studios, Glasgow South Side

Join Mount Florida Studios for the first exhibition from local artist and author Alexandru Morariu. The collection on display features 15 unique, framed and signed limited edition prints. It explores the themes of ancient mythology, emotion, darkness, mysticism, symbolism and classical beauty through a unique style.

whatsonglasgow.co.uk/listings/mount-florida-studios

November Eve

31 October-26 November. Entry free. Arusha Gallery, 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6QG.

Fiona Finnegan’s paintings depict emotive and dramatic landscapes that all revolve around the sun and the moon, day and night, the earth and the heavens. Finnegan has blended her experiences of, and interest in, the Irish landscape and its history and mythology with universal myths surrounding pre-Christian and pagan cultures. Visitors can discover the artist’s latest body of work, which is as visually stunning as it is critically engaging.

arushagallery.com

A stone, a spark, a shard of glass

28 October-27 January. Entry free. Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10-24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE.

Each word in the title relates to an element of research by artist members of the G20 artist collective. The artists on display created work specifically to be shown in the Maryhill Museum and some of the artworks are clearly attached to a specific object that forms part of the museum, whilst others are more interpretative.

maryhillburghhalls.org.uk



Discover the scandalous life and the rich tapestry of extraordinary influences behind one of the world’s favourite paintings – The Kiss by Gustav Klimt. Delving into the details of the painting, visitors can discover the history and story behind the recognisable art on the big screen.

ercultureandleisure.org/events/klimt-and-the-kiss-cinema-screening

Charlotte Roseberry – WYRMS

28 October-25 November. Entry free. Detail Framing & Gallery, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.

This solo exhibition from abstract painter Charlotte Roseberry includes new and recent paintings as well as new linthographic work. The artist’s oil paintings and experimental drawings mix semi-organic forms with bright, block colours. The works in this exhibition were created during a tumultuous yet explorative time in Roseberry’s life.

detailframing.co.uk



