And the artists being awarded for The Sound of Young Scotland and the Modern Scottish Classic Award will also receive recognition at the ceremony.

Read more: Paolo Nutini's debut named modern classic at Scottish Album of the Year awards

Running since 2012, the annual award seeks to celebrate outstanding albums produced by Scottish artists. Winners of previous years include Young Fathers, Mogwai, and Kathryn Joseph.

The winner will be chosen by the SAY award judging panel, and will receive a £20,000 first prize alongside the coveted accolade of album of the year.

Local designer Stuart Blackman won the competition to create this year's SAY award trophy, which is made of a sustainable and striking brutalist concrete and stands out from traditional accolades.

When is the Scottish Album of the Year ceremony?





The Scottish Album of the Year award ceremony will be held in The Albert Halls in Stirling on Thursday October 26, 2023.

There the winners of the SAY award, The Sound of Young Scotland Award, and the Modern Scottish Classic Award winner will be announced.

Read more: Scottish Album of the Year reveals performers, shortlis, and trophies

There will also be exclusive live performances from the likes of Fergus McCreadie, Becky Sikasa, Brownbear, Dead Pony and Taahliah.

Tickets for the event are sold out. Doors open at 7pm

Who is nominated for Scottish Album of the Year?





The shortlisted nominees for Scottish Album of the Year are: