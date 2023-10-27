Farming
By Alec Ross
A predominance of plainer lambs saw averages drop at Dingwall on Tuesday, although quality was still keenly sought after as lambs sold to 282p/kg or £138/head gross for Beltexes from Gaich.
Feeding sheep, mules in particular, met with demand and sold to £176 for a Texel cross ewe from Wester Craiglands, Fortrose.
Heifers at Lockerbie on Tuesday peaked at £1,460 for an Aberdeen Angus from Messrs Goodfellow, while Limousins sold to £1,360 for Messrs Taylor, Little Red Hall.
Bullocks reached £1,360 twice for Messrs Goodfellow for an Aberdeen Angus and for a Stabiliser from Messrs Laurie, Cartleton. Steers sold to 327p/kg for Messrs Fitzsimons, Tregallon, while the same vendor sold others at 323p/kg and 304p/kg.
Lambs were of mixed quality at Newton Stewart yesterday, with the best remaining easy to sell and the leaner types meeting resistance, and the sale achieved an average of 250p/kg or £113/head, while a peak of £138 was achieved for Texels from Blairbuy.
Mules sold to £122/head for Mains of Larg or to 246p/kg for Docherneil. Cast sheep sold to £120 for a Beltex cross from Nether Cleugh, whilst Carseriggan led the ewes with Texel crosses at £110. Blackies averaged £54/head and sold to £72 for Balmurrie. Hill ewes from Quarter sold to £76 for Cheviots, with Mules from Ardachie selling to £80.
Despite a mixed show, a strong turnout of buyers meant that all classes of store cattle at Carlisle yesterday exceeded expectations, with a Limousin cross bullock from Newby selling to £1,960, while Herefords from Demesne sold to £1,880 and Flekviehs from Croft Heads sold to £1,750.
Heifers sold to £1,860 for a Simmental cross from Rowell who also dominated the native breeds with Herefords and Aberdeen Angus crosses selling to £1,680 and £1,660 respectively. Strong calves sold easily with younger types harder to cash, and peaked at £545 for a British Blue calf from Netherfield.
Well-fleshed lambs at Dumfries yesterday met plenty of demand despite a mixed offering and sold to £148 for Texels from Newbank. Lighter lambs averaged 249p/kg and sold to 264p/kg for Texels from Backburn or to £136 for the same breed from Maryholm, while the heaviest lambs averaged 233p/kg and sold to 279p/kg for Newmains or to £148/head for Newbank.
Heavy tups maintained their recent rates and sold to £208 for Charollais from Hayfield, while heavy ewes were similarly in demand, selling to £188 for Texels from Newbank. And half-breds from Pilmuir led the store lamb section at £100/head, with Blackies from Leadhills peaking at £73/head.
