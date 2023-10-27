Mr McDonald has long campaigned against unpaid trial shifts. An attempt to bring in legislation in 2018 failed after Conservative MPs with an ideological opposition to more regulation blocked his Private Member's Bill.

However, the MP has public opinion on his side, with polling showing that 65% of voters oppose unpaid work trials.

A petition organised by Glasgow-based student Ellen Reynolds garnered over 10,000 signatures.

Launching the survey, Mr McDonald said: "This national survey on unpaid work trials is a crucial step towards rectifying a longstanding issue.

“The current guidance is shrouded in ambiguity, leaving workers vulnerable and their rights uncertain.

The survey can be accessed here.

“The lack of action from the Government is evident, and as emphasised by a recent employment tribunal, legislation offers no explicit direction on these exploitative trials.

“I stand firm in committing to campaign for the eradication of these unfair trial shifts and ensuring that every individual's contribution is valued and compensated fairly.

“A fair day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."