Crispin Blunt has identified himself as the Conservative MP arrested on suspicion of rape.
The 63-year-old said he was arrested on Wednesday (October 25) and interviewed twice in connection with a rape allegation.
The MP for Reigate said he will “cooperate fully” with the ongoing investigation, and is “confident” he will not be charged.
He said in a statement: "It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me.
"The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.
"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion.
"The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.
"I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries."
Surrey Police confirmed a man was detained on Wednesday morning before being released on conditional bail while officers continue investigating.
A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (October 25)… on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.”
The Conservative Party has declined to comment on the arrest.
Mr Blunt is the latest in a string of sitting MPs to be arrested on allegations of sexual offences.
In May 2022, it emerged a Tory MP in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.
The Tory whips’ office said at the time that the MP had been asked not to “attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing”. The latest extension to his bail is to mid-February.
One Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020. He was never identified and police took no further action after an investigation.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article