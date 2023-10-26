The MP for Reigate said he will “cooperate fully” with the ongoing investigation, and is “confident” he will not be charged.

He said in a statement: "It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me.

"The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.

"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion.

"The second time was earlier this morning under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to cooperate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge.

"I do not intend to say anything further on this matter until the police have completed their inquiries."

Surrey Police confirmed a man was detained on Wednesday morning before being released on conditional bail while officers continue investigating.

A police spokesperson said: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (October 25)… on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances. He has been released on conditional police bail pending further inquiries.”

The Conservative Party has declined to comment on the arrest.

Mr Blunt is the latest in a string of sitting MPs to be arrested on allegations of sexual offences.

In May 2022, it emerged a Tory MP in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

The Tory whips’ office said at the time that the MP had been asked not to “attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing”. The latest extension to his bail is to mid-February.

One Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020. He was never identified and police took no further action after an investigation.