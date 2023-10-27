Those opposed to abortion could be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

The legislation, which is being supported by the Scottish Government, was brought forward in response to complaints from women who faced protests when attending the clinics.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee will scrutinise the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, with convener Clare Haughey saying they want to hear from both supporters and opponents of the legislation.

She said: “We recognise the strength of feeling about this Bill. As a committee we always aim to consider any Bill or issue in a careful, balanced and thorough way.

“We are committed to ensuring we scrutinise this Bill in detail so that we can hear and consider all views.

“The Bill’s stated aim is to ensure that people can access abortion services without fear of, and free from, intimidation, harassment or public judgment.

“We want to hear views from individuals and organisations on whether they agree with the proposals within this Bill and if they would welcome the changes it would bring about.”