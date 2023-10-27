Our Best Online Slots Real Money Sites

All British Casino (The Goonies) – Top Blockbuster Online Real Money Slots

Pros:

Top software providers

Over 1,900 slots

Many branded games

Cons:

Could have more jackpot slots

Limited payment options

Slots players are welcomed with open arms at All British Casino. This site has an outstanding collection of online slots real money, covering virtually every theme imaginable. Scrolling to the bottom of the page, there is a large list of providers, of which many are hugely popular in the UK. NetEnt, Red Tiger, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play and Microgaming are well-established software developers and are responsible for many of the best slots on the market today.

At All British Casino, gamers can easily browse through the collection of over 1,900 slots and find what they are looking for in seconds. This is because the site has some handy navigation tools and categories, such as the Pick a Theme tool and collections such as the British Favs, New Blockbuster Games and Jackpot Games. Importantly, there are also plenty of banking options and customer support is never far away.

Fun Casino (Legacy of the Dead) – Our Best Branded Online Slots to Win Real Money

Pros:

All the latest slots

Flexible payment options

Feature-rich games

Cons:

Not many promotions

Poor range of jackpot games

Fun Casino is the perfect place for adventure seekers to get their kicks. The casino has an extensive game library, including a fantastic array of slots, Slingo, table games, instant win, live dealer casino games, and more. Fun Casino differentiates its slot games through several categories, allowing players to look for what is new, hot, popular, and slots that are currently part of a tournament promotion.

When it comes to content, Fun Casino does a remarkable job of bringing all the most popular games to British gamers. These include massive hits such as The Dog House Megaways from Pragmatic Play, Legacy of the Dead from Play'n GO and The Goonies: Hey You Guys from Blueprint Gaming. Gamers can play any of the slots in demo mode before they decide to try their luck using real money. The casino accepts deposits through numerous payment methods, such as bankcards, e-wallets, and vouchers, and players can even reach out to customer support to ask for alternatives or help should they need it.

Great Britain Casino (Rich Little Piggies) – Our Best Real Money Slots Online Promotion

Pros:

Loads of jackpot slots

Over 1,300 online slots real money

Generous slots promotions

Cons:

Lacklustre interface

Site can be slow

Great Britain Casino has a selection of games that includes the most popular slots in the UK. The collection of games at this casino is really something to behold, as players can enjoy everything from the simple fruit and joker titles to the complex Megaways or the animated video slots with interactive bonus rounds. There is something for everyone at Great Britain Casino, especially for players who like a good bonus, as it provides many specials and running offers on the top games.

While the casino has a remarkable game library, the interface feels a bit dated. It does not have many browsing tools, such as a filter by provider or theme. Players will manage to find their favourite games through the search tool and can add them to the list of favourites, but it would be nice to have more options to help gamers explore the collection more closely.

Pub Casino (Money Train 4) –Our Best Real Money Slots Interface Online

Pros:

Fantastic website design

Thrilling selection of 1,400+ slots

Top jackpot prizes

Cons:

Limited software providers

Not easy to browse

Pub Casino invites players to enjoy the best slots on the market. The casino has a wonderful design that will win over many players with its smooth yet classy black and gold undertones. The online slots real money at this site comes from a handful of providers, but they are all extremely well-known and respected in the online slots community. Microgaming, NetEnt, Relax Gaming, ThunderKick, Play'n GO and Blueprint Gaming are all world-class software developers that push the boundaries of what is possible in a game. At Pub Casino, gamers can appreciate the wide range of titles, covering all themes imaginable.

There is no special button or tool to instantly find jackpot games, but players can head over to Microgaming's collection of games and try out any of its Mega Moolah or WowPot! slots. Alternatively, they can look at Blueprint Gaming, which also has a large collection of progressives in its Jackpot King series, or pick out any awesome standalone jackpot slots.

Swift Casino (Book of Dead) – Top Progressive Online Slots Range for Real Money

Pros:

Top-range progressive jackpot slots

Easy navigation

Helpful guides and blog for players

Cons:

Not many games

Limited payment options

Swift Casino has an awesome array of slots online real money, all of which are carefully selected from the top developers in the world. Gamers can play slots from NetEnt, Playtech, Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play and Quickspin among various others at Swift Casino. These include 243 ways to win games, Megaways slots, and games with all sorts of riveting extras such as cascading reels, multipliers, bonus spins, picking rounds, and more. It also has some thrilling jackpot games such as Age of the Gods: Gods of Storms, Fluffy Mega Jackpot, Diamond Mine Megaways and Fishin' Frenzy Megaways.

The site also has lots of information about slots, especially in its blog. These explain all the details about slots, highlighting key features and bonuses that players may come across when they play slots at Swift Casino. When it comes to customer support, Swift Casino is brilliant, although it has a limited number of payment options.

Vegasland (Sister of Oz) – Our Best Classic Online Real Money Slots Titles

Pros:

Specialises in slots & table games

1,000+ real money slots online

Lots of jackpot games

Cons:

New games category can be improved

Payouts can be faster

Vegasland is an online casino that is dedicated to slots and table games. It has a wondrous selection of games, with loads of exciting themes and memorable characters. Gamers who have a penchant for history-themed titles can find games set in Ancient Egypt, China, Rome, Aztec, Greek, Pirate or King Arthur times, as well as many more. There are Drops & Wins games as well as progressive jackpots, including games from the Mega Moolah, WowPot!, and Jackpot King series.

Vegasland Casino highlights its most popular games in the Featured Games category. These include a number of new titles as well as classics that long-term players will be thrilled to revisit, such as Gates of Olympus, Great Rhino Megaways, Sister of Oz and Outback Riches. There is also a category dedicated to New Games, which is rather large. Gamers should be a little careful, as the collection is rather large, and some of the games listed have sat on the list for a while. However, there are loads of recent releases, too.

Luckster (Wolf Gold) – Top Real Money Irish-Themed Online Slots Site

Pros:

Gigantic jackpot prizes

Massive assortment of slots

Always adding new games

Cons:

Poor navigation tools

Site can be slow

There are loads of gamers who dig a good Irish-themed slot, and they will love Luckster Casino. This casino has an Irish theme, complete with four-leaf clovers, Leprechauns and enough green to colour a street on St. Paddy's Day. Luckster Casino has a thrilling selection of slots, especially jackpot games and titles with Drops and Win features. Gamers may at first think that this casino only provides slots, as there are no categories for live games or table games, but these can be found in the All Games selection.

The navigation tools at Luckster are less charming. There is no search tool; players can only filter by the provider when they click on the Games List at the bottom of the homepage. However, these are not difficult to adjust to, and those who can see past these trivial mishaps can have a fantastic time gaming at Luckster. The Featured Games selection has some highly desirable titles, such as Wolf Gold from Pragmatic Play, Luck O' The Irish Fortune Spins from Blueprint Gaming, 9 Pots of Gold from Microgaming and Primate King from Red Tiger.

BritainBet (Fruit Bonanza) – Top Instant Win Online Slots for Real Money

Pros:

Massive game portfolio

Great variety of slots

Generous payouts

Cons:

Limited table games

Poor navigation tools

BritainBet Casino has a truly astonishing selection of online slots. This operator is both a sportsbook and casino, and though it may be better recognised for its sports bets, the casino games at BritainBet are not to be underestimated. There is a modest selection of table games, scratchcards and live games, but the casino has enough slots to compete with the largest online casinos. There are games for all players, from classic fixed payline slots to ways pays, Megaways, cascading reels and other modern innovations that have revolutionised the industry.

BritainBet has a small number of jackpot games, too, including Leprechaun Goes to Hell, Fruit Bonanza, Treasure Nile and Gunslinger. This segues to the downside of the casino, which is its browsing tools. There is a search tool but other than that players do not have many menus to help them explore the casino games. Sometimes, it is easier to just open the sitemap and search for categories from there. However, it is not difficult to adjust and learn how to play at BritainBet, and with such a large collection of slots, it is definitely worth it.

Slots n'Play (Cat Wilde) – Our Best Real Money Feature-Packed Slots Online

Pros:

Newest real money online slots

900+ amazing games

Highlights popular games

Cons:

No provider filter

Lacklustre search tool

Players seeking the best online slots real money on the market cannot go wrong by signing up for Slots n'Play. The casino has a generous helping of slots, including themed games, titles with interactive bonus rounds, jackpot games, Drops and Wins slots and games with exciting mechanics such as Ways Pays or Megaways. There is a reel on the homepage where gamers can check out which games are being played the most. At the time of writing, the most popular games at Slots n'Play are Rise of Merlin, Fire Joker, Coils of Cash, and a few Rich Wilde and Cat Wilde slots. These change regularly, so gamers can always clock in to see what is hot and try to jump in on the action.

The casino has a brilliant selection of games, which it could honour better with more navigation tools. On the plus side, gamers will be introduced to many new titles at the casino through the Featured Games category, which has a tonne of exceptional slots.

10bet (Walking Dead 2) – Our choice for the Best Branded Slots for Real Money Online

Pros:

Remarkable interface

Generous helping of online slots real money

Plenty of rewards and promotions

Cons:

Limited slots providers

Only a handful of jackpot slots

Slots fanatics are in for a real treat at 10bet Casino. There is no shortage of slots, which are provided by Pragmatic Play, Playtech and other game vendors. The list of software providers at 10bet is not very long, but there is no doubt that 10bet has a fantastic selection of games. There are lots of games with features such as hold and win, ways boost, thunder shots, and many more. 10bet Casino is home to plenty of branded slots, too, which come from Playtech. These include thrilling titles such as Rocky, The Walking Dead 2, Robocop and Peaky Blinders.

The casino has some great promotions and tournaments, including a monthly prize pool of £2m in Drops & Wins and £150k in Pragmatic Play Tournaments. There are some massive progressive jackpots to be won, too, in games such as Legacy of the Tiger, Epic Ape II, Frankie Dettori's Magic Seven Jackpot and Gladiator Jackpot. The range of jackpot games is not large, as 10bet casino only includes titles provided by Playtech.

Casumo (Immortal Romance) – Top Online Slots Tournaments for Real Money

Pros:

Amazing range of 2,000 games

Regular slots tournaments

Advanced gaming software

Cons:

Limited deposit methods

Could have more navigation menu options

Casumo boasts a collection of 2,000+ casino games, all ready to go at the click of a button. These games come from some of the most revered software developers in the industry, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil and Blueprint Gaming. Casumo is a perfect place for casual and regular gamers alike to join epic slot tournaments and play for smashing prizes. There are monthly and seasonal promotions to give gamers that extra bit of motivation to play new titles or try out games from new providers.

To help gamers find what their next favourite slots and live games, there are game lists such as popular, live casino, top new games, Casumo loves, must-drop jackpots, and table games. Some of the best slots online real money titles at Casumo, which pay out generously, are Jammin Jars from Push Gaming, Starburst from NetEnt, Immortal Romance from Microgaming and 1429 Uncharted Seas from Thunderkick Studios.

Betway (Final Furlong) – Our Best Exclusive Slots for Real Money

Pros:

Massive jackpot prizes

Exclusive betway slots

Well organised casino

Cons:

Site can run slowly

Medium-sized game library

Gamers cannot go wrong by signing up for Betway Casino, where they can play some of the most exhilarating online slots real money. The casino is well structured, with categories for New Games, Table Games, Slots, Crash Games, Slingo, Must Win Jackpots, Exclusives, Instant Win, Penny Games, and more. Betway has over 500 slots, which are provided by well-known developers such as Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Microgaming and IGT. The casino has a few of its own exclusive slot titles, too, such as Final Furlong, Soccer Striker, Betway Cash Megaways and Lightning Fortunes.

Betway also has an attractive collection of jackpot slots, which can be found in the Must Win Jackpots and simple Jackpots categories. There are loads of progressive slots to pick out, and experienced players may recognise titles like Thunder Struck II, Fishin' Pots of Gold, Poseidon Ancient Fortunes, Sherlock and Moriarty or Queen of Alexandra. The biggest jackpots can be found in the WowPot! Mega Moolah and Link & Win slots series.

A Simple Guide to Choosing Real Money Online Slots

There is a world of amazing opportunities for slots players in the UK. With so many slot sites to pick from, it can be quite a daunting landscape for newcomers. However, if you read on, you will learn all you need to select your ideal casino. It is simply a matter of understanding the criteria you have to consider.

The variety of slots on offer can differ tremendously between online casino UK sites. The number of games in a casino is one thing, but what is perhaps more important is to check out is where the slots come from. Some sites may offer thousands of games, but there may only be a few that come from providers you like and have the features that will keep you happy. Look at what types of slots are on offer, too. You may prefer classic games with three or five reels and fixed paylines, where there are no extra bonus rounds or special features. On the other hand, you may want to try out all the latest video slots with crazy mechanics, such as multidirectional paylines, ways pays, Megaways, cascading reels, and more.

The quality of the slots online real money games is important to consider. Some games feel dull, with poorly drawn symbols and uninspiring 2D graphics. When a slot has beautiful graphics, thrilling animations and good symbols, then it just feels better to play, and you will not want to pack it in after a few spins. However, before all that, when you are browsing through endless list of slots, then you want to pick out games that stand out. Sometimes, it will be a funny character, an unusual theme or simply an epic name. Another way players find new games is by cashing in on promotions for specific titles, or they may read something about a particular slot’s generous payouts and high RTP.

Whatever the reason is, it is always better when players can test the new games without spending real money. A demo version, using free credits, will give you a good idea of how the game looks and feels, and then you can decide whether it is worth splashing some money on. Playing in demo mode doesn’t offer the same excitement as real money play, but it is an excellent way to assess if a game is right for you.

Our Top 5 Real Money Slots Online

New online slots real money are coming out all the time, and there seems to be no limit to the brilliance and creativity of the studios behind them. If you are struggling to know where to begin, perhaps one of the following will grab your attention.

Buffalo Blitz – Playtech

Venture into the great untamed plains of America with Buffalo Blitz. This slot has 4,096 ways to win across its 6-reel grid, with beautiful symbols of buffalos, bears and diamond scatters set against an amazing wildlife backdrop. The game features a Free Games round of up to 100 free spins, which gamers can trigger by landing the elusive diamond scatter symbol. With multiplier wilds and the buffalo symbol paying up to 300x, Buffalo Blitz is a wild ride.

Immortal Romance – Microgaming

Microgaming's Immortal Romance takes players into a captivating vampire-themed world full of mystery and ghoulish characters. It is a 5-reel slot with 243 ways to win and symbols of vampires, witches and haunted mansions. The Wild Desire symbol replaces all other symbols to help you form your winning combination, and the Chamber of Spin unlocks a thrilling picking game. Choosing one of the four characters in the game, you will be awarded either 10 free spins, rolling reels, vampire bats or wild vines, which will trigger instantly.

Book of Dead – Play'n GO

The Rich Wilde slot series is hugely popular, and its most popular title is the epic Book of Dead. In this adventure, Rich Wilde takes you to a tomb in ancient Egypt. The game features a 5-reel grid and 10 paylines, with character symbols including Rich Wilde, a pharaoh and Anubis. Landing 5 Rich Wilde symbols on a payline will bring you 5,000x your stake, and with some thrilling expanding symbols and free spins rounds, it is one of the most fun slots on the market.

Gonzo’s Quest – NetEnt

NetEnt has made many brilliant titles, and one of its most popular Gonzo's Quest. This adventure takes you to the mythical world of Eldorado, where amazing features await. On a 5-reel grid, there are 20 paylines and 8 symbols. When a winning line is formed, the symbols will fall off the reels and be replaced by the ones on top. This is called the Avalanche feature, and to make it sweeter, there is a progressive multiplier on any new lines formed through the feature. There is also a free fall round, in which players win up to 10 free spins with increasing multipliers.

Gates of Olympus – Pragmatic Play

This slot takes players to the heights of Mount Olympus to play against the Gods. It is a six-reel slot with 20,000 ways to win, and 11 symbols, made of five lower paying and four premium symbols. This slot also has a tumble feature, and it has one of the most epic free spins rounds. The bonus round is triggered by landing for or more Zeus Scatter symbols, awarding up to 15 spins with progressive multipliers. Players can win a whopping 5,000x their stake on this ancient Greek-themed gem of a game.

FAQ

How to play online slots for real money?

You first need to register with an online casino. This only takes a few minutes and simply requires you to provide some basic information. The casino will then ask you to verify your account, after which you simply need to choose a deposit method and follow the onscreen instructions. Most casinos also offer a welcome package, which you can redeem when you make your account, and start playing with as soon as your account is verified. Once you have funds in your account, just choose a game, set your bet, and spin the reels.

What online slots pay real money?

All slots in licensed online casinos pay real money in theory. The amount a game can pay is usually detailed in its pay table. However, remember that there is no such thing as a game that is guaranteed to pay. If you want to give yourself the best chance of winning, then look for online slots with a high RTP, ideally above 96%. While it is no guarantee, it is the best way to maximise your chances of a big payout when spinning the reels.

Can I play real money slots for free?

Yes. You will be able to play the slots in demo mode for free after creating an account at nearly all casinos. However, this is not strictly speaking real money play. To play real money slots for free, you will have to look for bonus offers that come with free spins. While these spins will have restrictions, such as the amount you can win, they do essentially allow you to play real money slots for free and give you a real chance of winning.

