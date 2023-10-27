Residents of the north-east are braced for more bad weather after a yellow warning was put in place for the weekend by the Met Office.
The area is recovering after being battered by Storm Babet last week, with some residents who were evacuated from their homes in Brechin likely to face spending Christmas in temporary accommodation.
Now a yellow warning for rain has been put in place from Friday through to noon on Sunday, with an alert previously put in place for Aberdeenshire extended south to include Perth and Fife.
The Met Office has warned residents to expect
-
Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and may lead to delays or cancellations to train and bus services
-
Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
-
Likely delays or cancellations to train and bus services
-
There is a chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater
-
One or two smaller communities may be cut off by flooded roads
-
Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
The Scottish Flood Forecast said: “There is a possibility of some localised impacts from rivers and surface water on Thursday and Friday in the north east, Caithness and Sunderland, and Easter Ross and Great Glen due to further heavy rain.
“Rivers levels in the north east are not forecast to be as high as experienced during Storm Babet and widespread significant flooding is not currently expected.”
Network Rail said: "“More extremely heavy rain is on the way. It won’t be to the levels from Storm Babet, but it will affect the same areas, already with saturated ground. It will bring a risk of flooding.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here