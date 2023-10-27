Now a yellow warning for rain has been put in place from Friday through to noon on Sunday, with an alert previously put in place for Aberdeenshire extended south to include Perth and Fife.

The Met Office has warned residents to expect

Spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and may lead to delays or cancellations to train and bus services

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Likely delays or cancellations to train and bus services

There is a chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater

One or two smaller communities may be cut off by flooded roads

Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

The Scottish Flood Forecast said: “There is a possibility of some localised impacts from rivers and surface water on Thursday and Friday in the north east, Caithness and Sunderland, and Easter Ross and Great Glen due to further heavy rain.

“Rivers levels in the north east are not forecast to be as high as experienced during Storm Babet and widespread significant flooding is not currently expected.”

Network Rail said: "“More extremely heavy rain is on the way. It won’t be to the levels from Storm Babet, but it will affect the same areas, already with saturated ground. It will bring a risk of flooding.”