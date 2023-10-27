A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man in Rutherglen.
Stuart McGeachie was assaulted outside a business premises in Farmeloan Road at around 7pm on Tuesday evening (October 24), police said, before making his way to a nearby flat where he died.
Following a post mortem examination, the 38-year-old's death is being treated as murder.
Police are appealing for a group of youths in dark clothing who may have been in the area at the time to contact them in connection with their investigation.
Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with Stuart’s family and friends at this very difficult time.
"We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace those responsible."
The DCI said extensive enquiries are ongoing and officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area.
He said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen a group of youths in dark clothing on bikes or scooters throughout the day on Farmeloan Road and Main Street, to get in touch as they may have vital information about the incident.
"I would also ask the group themselves to come forward as they may have seen or heard something, which could help with our enquiries.
"Stuart's family are absolutely devastated and it's imperative that we get them answers about his death."
He thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation so far and repeated calls for anyone with information who hadn't already come forward to do so.
DCI Morrison said: "We will have a continued police presence in the area and I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation.
"Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers."
Mr McGeachie's family previously said in a statement: "We are devastated by the loss of Stuart, he was a much-loved son, father, and brother who will be greatly missed."
Farmeloan Road and Victoria Street were closed while investigations were carried out and re-opened around 9.15pm on Wednesday (October 25).
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3201 of 24 October. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
Police have also set up a link to a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) that allows members of the public to send information directly to the police.
