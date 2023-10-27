The event, which attracts crowds each Christmas period, will see the walls strewn with "immersive" displays as a "sea of twinkling lights" spreads across the outside of the castle.

Now in its fourth year, this year's unique theme is magic and mystery, coinciding with Edinburgh's MagicFest.

When is Edinburgh's Castle of Light show? Dates and times

Edinburgh Castle of Light displays in 2022 (Image: Edinburgh Castle)

Edinburgh Castle of Light will run on a selection of weekends throughout November and December 2023 and January 2024. They are:

Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25

Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3

Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10

Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 17

Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23

Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30

Tuesday, January 2 2024 to Wednesday, January 3 2024

The light shows run from 4.30pm to 9pm, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm and it is suggested visitors take around an hour to enjoy the experience.

How to get tickets for Edinburgh Castle of Light

Edinburgh Castle of Light will be a magic and mystery theme in 2023 (Image: Edinburgh Castle)

Tickets for Edinburgh's Castle of Light must be booked in advance. They are available on the Edinburgh Castle website.

Ticket prices are £22 for adults, £16 for concessions, and £12 for children aged 7 to 15. Entry is free for accompanied children under 7, but a ticket is required.

Group packages are also available, with one adult and two children costing £40, two adults and two children £58, and two adults and three children £68.

Historic Scotland members receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets.

Visitors with additional needs can attend an access night on Sunday, December 3.