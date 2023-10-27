Edinburgh Castle will be lit up with "spectacular" colourful displays this festive season as Castle of Light returns.
The popular experience sees the historic landmark transformed into a "tapestry" of projections and illuminations in an "unmissable" light display after dark.
The event, which attracts crowds each Christmas period, will see the walls strewn with "immersive" displays as a "sea of twinkling lights" spreads across the outside of the castle.
Now in its fourth year, this year's unique theme is magic and mystery, coinciding with Edinburgh's MagicFest.
When is Edinburgh's Castle of Light show? Dates and times
Edinburgh Castle of Light will run on a selection of weekends throughout November and December 2023 and January 2024. They are:
- Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25
- Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3
- Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10
- Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 17
- Thursday, December 21 to Saturday, December 23
- Wednesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 30
- Tuesday, January 2 2024 to Wednesday, January 3 2024
The light shows run from 4.30pm to 9pm, with last entry between 7.30pm and 7.45pm. The event closes at 9pm and it is suggested visitors take around an hour to enjoy the experience.
How to get tickets for Edinburgh Castle of Light
Tickets for Edinburgh's Castle of Light must be booked in advance. They are available on the Edinburgh Castle website.
Ticket prices are £22 for adults, £16 for concessions, and £12 for children aged 7 to 15. Entry is free for accompanied children under 7, but a ticket is required.
Group packages are also available, with one adult and two children costing £40, two adults and two children £58, and two adults and three children £68.
Historic Scotland members receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets.
Visitors with additional needs can attend an access night on Sunday, December 3.
