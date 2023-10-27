“SCDI was originally founded in 1931 and we are incredibly proud of our heritage as one of Scotland’s most important membership organisations," Ms Thiam said.

"However, given the huge changes in Scotland’s economy, industry and society in recent years, we felt it was essential that we modernised and re-energised the way we present ourselves to the outside world. We hope that our sophisticated new brand will be appealing both to our existing membership base and to new members from across the private, public and voluntary sectors who share our vision for a brighter, better future for Scotland.”

The change of name has been welcomed by First Minister Humza Yousaf, who said: “SCDI and the Scottish Government have worked closely to help promote fair work principles and deliver better outcomes for people across Scotland.

“As Prosper, I am confident its members will continue to champion cross-sector collaborative working and innovative approaches to continue to further our shared goal of a fair, green and growing economy. By working closely in partnership with industry, we can develop sustainable economic models to support efforts to take on the many social and environmental challenges facing Scotland and the world.”

Secretary of State Alister Jack has also supported the move.

“SCDI have a long and proud relationship with the UK government, having represented their diverse membership at Westminster for decades," he said. "Those productive relationships between Prosper, Parliament and the UK government will continue for decades to come, cemented by our shared commitment to a thriving Scottish economy.”