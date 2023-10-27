Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms, based in Newton Stewart, was named Start-up Business of the Year and Omanos Analytics of Glasgow became the first space sector success in the history of the WES Awards as it picked up the Funded Business of the Year Award.

MI:RNA, founded by Dr Eve Hanks, was named Business to Watch of the Year and Perthshire-based sustainable underwear manufacturer Molke picked up the Purpose-Led Business of the Year Award.

Established in 2012 as a not-for-profit community interest company, Women's Enterprise Scotland (WES) works to close the gender gap in enterprise participation. The ceremony in Glasgow was attended by more than 250 guests and was supported by Business Gateway, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, HFL Holistic Financial Leadership, N4 Partners, and the University of Glasgow.

“We are committed to supporting the advancement of female-led businesses, something which we believe is hugely important for the Scottish economy," said Shauna Powell, partner at N4.

"This year’s winner, Omanos Analytics, which operates in a male-dominated sector, has demonstrated a hugely impressive track record of sourcing funding from various avenues, which has included bootstrapping its first proof of concept in order to gain funding from the European Space Agency (ESA), to subsequently securing a host of competitive public grants available throughout the Scottish ecosystem."

WES board member Yvette Hopkins gave her congratulations to all of the finalists.

"Their grit to power through hardships is an inspiration to all of us," she said.

"Scottish businesses in general have faced enormous pressures over the past few years. Add to this the additional challenges faced by women-owned and led businesses and we rightly celebrate their resilience and determination to emerge wiser and stronger."

The full list of winners:

Start-up of the Year Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms

*Highly Commended Chocolatia

Growth Business of the Year Muckle Media

Outstanding Business of the Year The Tartan Blanket Co

Inspiring Leader of the Year Ann Johnson, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions

Funded Business of the Year Omanos Analytics

Resilient Business of the Year Little’s Chauffer Drive

Embracing Technology Business of the Year Love Scottish

Net Zero Business of the Year Dear Green Coffee Roasters

Business to Watch MI:RNA Ltd

*Highly Commended Rosie Davie: The Pelvic Health

Specialists

Purpose-Led Business of the Year Molke Ltd