Female business leaders from across Scotland have been honoured in this year's Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards.
Notable highlights included Aberdeen-based Ann Johnson of Blaze Manufacturing Solutions who took the Inspiring Leader of the Year Award while The Tartan Blanket Company, based in Edinburgh and led by Emma Macdonald, was named Outstanding Business of the Year.
Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms, based in Newton Stewart, was named Start-up Business of the Year and Omanos Analytics of Glasgow became the first space sector success in the history of the WES Awards as it picked up the Funded Business of the Year Award.
MI:RNA, founded by Dr Eve Hanks, was named Business to Watch of the Year and Perthshire-based sustainable underwear manufacturer Molke picked up the Purpose-Led Business of the Year Award.
Established in 2012 as a not-for-profit community interest company, Women's Enterprise Scotland (WES) works to close the gender gap in enterprise participation. The ceremony in Glasgow was attended by more than 250 guests and was supported by Business Gateway, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scottish Enterprise, HFL Holistic Financial Leadership, N4 Partners, and the University of Glasgow.
“We are committed to supporting the advancement of female-led businesses, something which we believe is hugely important for the Scottish economy," said Shauna Powell, partner at N4.
"This year’s winner, Omanos Analytics, which operates in a male-dominated sector, has demonstrated a hugely impressive track record of sourcing funding from various avenues, which has included bootstrapping its first proof of concept in order to gain funding from the European Space Agency (ESA), to subsequently securing a host of competitive public grants available throughout the Scottish ecosystem."
WES board member Yvette Hopkins gave her congratulations to all of the finalists.
"Their grit to power through hardships is an inspiration to all of us," she said.
"Scottish businesses in general have faced enormous pressures over the past few years. Add to this the additional challenges faced by women-owned and led businesses and we rightly celebrate their resilience and determination to emerge wiser and stronger."
The full list of winners:
Start-up of the Year Deer Manor Gourmet Mushrooms
*Highly Commended Chocolatia
Growth Business of the Year Muckle Media
Outstanding Business of the Year The Tartan Blanket Co
Inspiring Leader of the Year Ann Johnson, Blaze Manufacturing Solutions
Funded Business of the Year Omanos Analytics
Resilient Business of the Year Little’s Chauffer Drive
Embracing Technology Business of the Year Love Scottish
Net Zero Business of the Year Dear Green Coffee Roasters
Business to Watch MI:RNA Ltd
*Highly Commended Rosie Davie: The Pelvic Health
Specialists
Purpose-Led Business of the Year Molke Ltd
