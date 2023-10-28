War had ended with the American colonies, he revealed. The Herald, therefore, is as old as the United States of America, give or take an hour or two.

The title was changed to The Herald in 1992 and reflects the fact our journalists cover stories the length and breadth of Scotland.

However, the origins of the title mean Glasgow inevitably features regularly on our pages, both online and in print.

So how should the world's longest-running national newspaper cover a city it is indelibly linked with?

Journalists should not blindly replicate press releases but we will proudly champion the city if there is cause to.

Earlier this week, a global report ranked Glasgow as the 61st best city in the world, a significant rise up the rankings from 93rd position last year.

As reporters, our email inbox offers a steady stream of emails about Glasgow being named top this and worst that. The majority are light on research and generally a plug for the brand that is dishing them out and judgment calls must be made.

However, this report by global place branding advisor Resonance is lauded as the world's most thorough city ranking, based on methodology that analyses key statistics.

Glasgow was rated highly on the strength of its education and it was noted that “talent is drawn to the city’s working-class authenticity”.

The report also praised Glasgow’s music scene and nightlife, which it lists as the world’s 42nd best, as well as its cultural offering. The Burrell Collection was named the UK's best museum earlier this year and much has been written about the significance of street artist Banksy choosing Glasgow for the first solo show in 14 years.

Attending the launch of Glasgow's tourism strategy on Thursday, you would be hard-pressed not to come away with pride and I say that as an adopted Glaswegian. The city welcomed my grand aunty Flora from Vatersay in the 1950s and myself 40 years later.

On the flip side, we won't shy away from Glasgow's less flattering realities. The poverty and public transport shortcomings and the fact we are one of few cities without an airport rail link. The neglected buildings, council failings and ongoing health inequalities.

Are we getting it right with our coverage? As President Lincoln said, adapting a quote by the poet John Lydgate, you can't please all of the people all of the time but we will continue to strive for balance in our coverage of a city that is tied to The Herald's past and future.