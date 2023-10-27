Staff will walk out on November 16 after accusing management of failing to address their concerns and resolve the long-running dispute, the union said.

NHS Lanarkshire wants to introduce on-call working after launching a new vascular radiography service for patients across Lanarkshire and the south of Scotland, the union claims.

It said staff have voiced concerns about training on new equipment while feeling pressured to accept changes to rotas which they fear will leave untrained staff exposed.

Staff have suggested a third radiographer working at night would avert the need for on-call working and ensure the required skills are available to underpin patient safety.

Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser in the NHS, said: “The radiographers have tried repeatedly to explain their concerns and describe a better way forward, but have been ignored.

“Instead of basing rotas on their expertise and experience, managers have pressed on with a plan that has the potential to undermine the care of patients.

“These are skilled and committed staff with the insight needed to deliver and improve a crucial part of the hospital’s work, but instead of being valued, they feel disregarded.

“No NHS worker wants to strike and this dispute should be ringing alarm bells at the very top of NHS Lanarkshire and the Scottish Government.”

NHS Lanarkshire has been contacted for comment.