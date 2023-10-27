It is a house for all those who love things that are grim, ghoulish and go bump in the night.
A family has attracted hundreds of visitors with their gruesome Halloween-themed home - for the 17th year running.
William Howson, 68, and wife Roslyn, 61, began the tradition in 2006 after throwing a spooky party for one of their grandson's birthdays.
The couple decked out their house with mannequins and decorations spread around their entire property, and now the Howson’s Halloween House in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, has become a local tradition.
More than 600 brave souls have ventured across its scary threshold over the years – with more set to do it all over again this October 31st.
The couple now have 17 grandchildren – who have all become involved in the macabre spectacle.
“It started with our grandson’s fourth birthday on 1 November 2006, when we had a wee display and Halloween party,” said William.
“People came to the door, we let them in – and it’s just grown from there. It’s really good fun.
“It doesn’t actually cost us that much to run as we have accumulated the decorations over the years.
“The only expense is the treats my wife gives out.”
He added: “We don’t charge people to come in, it’s just all about the fun.
“We have to start setting up in September, there are hundreds of decorations to get out, so it takes us about seven weeks.
“People will queue for hours to get in – and it’s so funny seeing people’s reactions to it, especially the adults who are scared.”
The front of the family home has been lit with green lights, with gravestones and skeletons scattered around the garden – and a spooky spiderweb tunnel leads towards the door.
Inside lie bloody handprints, eerie animatronics and of course, the Howson family – ready to scare willing visitors.
This year, William has dressed as Pennywise the clown – the killer antagonist of Stephen King’s IT.
Other guisers include grandchildren Amy, 12, dressed as a haunted doll, Joshua, 6, as Ghostface, and even 19-month old Ollie in a jester costume.
“It’s special night that we all celebrate,” said six-year-old Joshua. People come to our house to see us scare and they love it!
“It’s like Christmas, but more fun because we celebrate it better.”
