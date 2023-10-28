Family-owned Macdonald Hotels returned to profitability last year with a gain of nearly £45.8 million on the sale of two of its major properties.
Latest Companies House accounts filed on behalf of the group, which was set up in 1990 by Scottish hotel entrepreneur Donald Macdonald, show a pre-tax profit of £44.5m for the year to September 2022. That compared to a loss of £15.2m previously.
The company booked the £45.8m gain on the sale of its 156-bedroom Macdonald Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh and the 338-bedroom Macdonald Manchester Hotel to funds managed by London-based private equity group Zetland Capital Partners.
READ MORE: Macdonald Hotels sells Macdonald Holyrood and Macdonald Manchester
In February of this year it sold a third property, Ansty Hall in Warwickshire, for an undisclosed sum to Exclusive Collection. That deal was quickly followed by the refinancing of £51.3m of debt in a five-year financing facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays.
"Both of these events marked progress in the implementation of our strategy as we seek to develop many of the sites within our remaining portfolio of 27 hotels, nine resorts and residential and other development opportunities at over 20 of our sites," the company said.
Commenting on the year to September 2022, directors said business continued to be impacted by Covid with government restrictions, particularly in Scotland, impairing trading from December 2021 through to February 2022. However, staycation demand remained strong throughout the summer despite the re-opening of international travel.
"With continued uncertainty during the period to September 2022 as a result of Covid-19, the group remained focused on maintaining a close control of costs, which was supported by government schemes including business rates relief," the company said.
READ MORE: Scottish hotel group Macdonald in blockbuster sale deal
"The reduced VAT rate of 12.5% until March 2022 helped to drive growth in room rates, and strong demand throughout the summer as a result of the UK-wide staycation bounce drove substantial leisure growth, with room rates increasing well beyond pre-Covid levels.
"Our strategy of closely controlling costs, couple with strong rate-driven sales growth, has helped to improve profitability, ultimately improving cash generation within the business."
With trading continuing to improve in the current year, and with the strengthened cash position, directors noted that their financial statement was prepared on a "going concern" basis. The group had 2,272 employees and 210 contracted staff as of September 2022.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel