Halloween is right around the corner with many preparing to kick off the celebrations early this weekend.
If you’re keen to get involved in the fun, but have left making plans until the very last minute, we’ve put together a list of ghoulish goings on across Scotland that are sure to put you in the spirit.
Paisley Halloween Festival
Paisley Town Centre
The Paisley Halloween Festival kicked off last night with thousands set to make their way to the town centre for a series of interactive performances and ‘spooktacular’ attractions across the weekend.
Set against the backdrop of the town’s 850-year-old Abbey, the free-to-attend event will continue this evening and tomorrow from 5pm to 9pm with both a Halloween Trail and Live Performance Zone.
From aerial shows to ‘fire breathing bats’, it’s one of Scotland’s biggest and best annual festivals.
Find out more here.
Dark Carnival
Vega, 260 Argyle Street, Glasgow
This Saturday, Vega will host a ‘weird, wacky and downright wonderful’ Dark Carnival in Glasgow city centre.
Split into brunch and dinner sessions, the bar promises a day filled with day ‘spine-tingling magic and captivating performances from the realms of burlesque, illusion, and contortion’.
More information here.
Traquair House Halloween Fun Day
Traquair House, Innerleithen, Peebleshire
Scotland’s oldest inhabited is this year preparing to host a Halloween fun day on Sunday, October 29 which is suitable for all ages.
Visitors are advised to wrap up warm for outdoor activities including scavenger hunts, ghost stories and face painting.
Ticket holders will also receive discounted entry to Tranquair’s Woodland Light Trail.
For more information click here.
Terminal V Halloween Trilogy
The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh
Said to be the first event of its kind in Scotland, Terminal V’s Halloween Trilogy begins this evening with a few tickets still remaining for a spur-of-the-moment night out.
The lineup boasts an impressive 35 artists who will perform across two stages, with an external food village and haunted fairground.
Find out more here.
GlasGLOW
Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow
Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens have undergone an amazing transformation into a Halloween trail that pays tribute to nostalgic 80s movies like Ghostbusters, complete with a 20-foot tall Marshmallowman.
Sixty thousand tickets have already been sold for the event’s opening weekend, as thrill-seekers make their way to the West End to discover ‘possessed pumpkins’, immersive light installations and a grand finale inside Kibble Palace.
For ticket information click here.
This is Halloween - Crathes Castle
Crathes Castle, Banchory
Children of all ages are welcome at Crathes Castle this weekend where you’ll find a ‘pumpkin patch’ like no other.
Prepare your funniest jokes, signature dance moves or favourite songs for an afternoon of guising around the ‘wee houses’ of a range of lively characters.
Fancy dress is optional.
More information here.
The Battlefield Lantern Parade
Costumes, glowsticks and lanterns are encouraged for the return of this annual parade through the streets of Glasgow’s Southside, setting off from Battlefield Primary School at 6pm on Sunday, October 29.
For more information click here.
Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary
Glasgow Science Centre, 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow
Anyone looking for a more relaxed way to spend the weekend should make their way to the Glasgow Science Centre, where special screenings of a Halloween favourite will be held on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.
Marking 30 years since its release, supernatural comedy Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be shown at the centre’s IMAX theatre.
For more information click here.
Ascarium: Tricks & Treats
SEA LIFE Loch Lomond, Drumkinnon Tower, Ben Lomond Way, Balloch
The Sea Witch is back at the Loch Lomond Sea Life centre this year and is asking for your help to solve a series of spooky challenges that will look after her ocean home.
Expect photo opportunities, games and activities and an award for completion.
For more information click here.
Creep
Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry
Within the grounds of the Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Dundee lies a Halloween maze experience that’s suitable for only ‘brave adults and even braver children’.
Participants will have to navigate their way out of a thick hedge maze, dodging ‘flesh-eating creeps’ and ‘twisted characters’ on the way.
Book tickets here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel