Paisley Halloween Festival

Paisley Town Centre

The Paisley Halloween Festival kicked off last night with thousands set to make their way to the town centre for a series of interactive performances and ‘spooktacular’ attractions across the weekend.

Set against the backdrop of the town’s 850-year-old Abbey, the free-to-attend event will continue this evening and tomorrow from 5pm to 9pm with both a Halloween Trail and Live Performance Zone.

From aerial shows to ‘fire breathing bats’, it’s one of Scotland’s biggest and best annual festivals.

Dark Carnival

Vega, 260 Argyle Street, Glasgow

This Saturday, Vega will host a ‘weird, wacky and downright wonderful’ Dark Carnival in Glasgow city centre.

Split into brunch and dinner sessions, the bar promises a day filled with day ‘spine-tingling magic and captivating performances from the realms of burlesque, illusion, and contortion’.

Traquair House Halloween Fun Day

Traquair House, Innerleithen, Peebleshire

Scotland’s oldest inhabited is this year preparing to host a Halloween fun day on Sunday, October 29 which is suitable for all ages.

Visitors are advised to wrap up warm for outdoor activities including scavenger hunts, ghost stories and face painting.

Ticket holders will also receive discounted entry to Tranquair’s Woodland Light Trail.

Terminal V Halloween Trilogy

The Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

Said to be the first event of its kind in Scotland, Terminal V’s Halloween Trilogy begins this evening with a few tickets still remaining for a spur-of-the-moment night out.

The lineup boasts an impressive 35 artists who will perform across two stages, with an external food village and haunted fairground.

GlasGLOW

Botanic Gardens, 730 Great Western Road, Glasgow

Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens have undergone an amazing transformation into a Halloween trail that pays tribute to nostalgic 80s movies like Ghostbusters, complete with a 20-foot tall Marshmallowman.

Sixty thousand tickets have already been sold for the event’s opening weekend, as thrill-seekers make their way to the West End to discover ‘possessed pumpkins’, immersive light installations and a grand finale inside Kibble Palace.

This is Halloween - Crathes Castle

Crathes Castle, Banchory

Children of all ages are welcome at Crathes Castle this weekend where you’ll find a ‘pumpkin patch’ like no other.

Prepare your funniest jokes, signature dance moves or favourite songs for an afternoon of guising around the ‘wee houses’ of a range of lively characters.

Fancy dress is optional.

The Battlefield Lantern Parade

Costumes, glowsticks and lanterns are encouraged for the return of this annual parade through the streets of Glasgow’s Southside, setting off from Battlefield Primary School at 6pm on Sunday, October 29.

Hocus Pocus 30th Anniversary

Glasgow Science Centre, 50 Pacific Quay, Glasgow

Anyone looking for a more relaxed way to spend the weekend should make their way to the Glasgow Science Centre, where special screenings of a Halloween favourite will be held on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29.

Marking 30 years since its release, supernatural comedy Hocus Pocus starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be shown at the centre’s IMAX theatre.

Ascarium: Tricks & Treats

SEA LIFE Loch Lomond, Drumkinnon Tower, Ben Lomond Way, Balloch

The Sea Witch is back at the Loch Lomond Sea Life centre this year and is asking for your help to solve a series of spooky challenges that will look after her ocean home.

Expect photo opportunities, games and activities and an award for completion.

Creep

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry

Within the grounds of the Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort near Dundee lies a Halloween maze experience that’s suitable for only ‘brave adults and even braver children’.

Participants will have to navigate their way out of a thick hedge maze, dodging ‘flesh-eating creeps’ and ‘twisted characters’ on the way.

