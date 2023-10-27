A service aimed at young people impacted by a family member with an addiction has been expanded.
The Routes programme, run by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD) currently offers support through one-to-one and group therapy to people aged between 12 and 26 in East and West Dunbartonshire.
But the charity has announced it will partner with other organisations in six different local authorities to allow for expansion, along with £4 million of funding from the Scottish Government.
The service will now operate in East Lothian, Falkirk, Renfrewshire, north Aberdeenshire, North Lanarkshire and Orkney as well as the original two locations.
Justina Murray, chief executive of SFAD, said: “We are delighted to see our Routes model expand across Scotland through this new partnership with six fantastic partner organisations, supported by the Scottish Government’s Whole Family Wellbeing Fund.
“A key part of Routes’s success has been the involvement of young people from the start – they have shaped every aspect of our initial Routes programme in East and West Dunbartonshire, and remain at the heart of this new national rollout.
“Our Routes young people are the most enthusiastic, creative and ambitious ambassadors for the programme’s life-changing impact.
“Grow Your Own Routes will allow us to learn how this youthwork model can support young people affected by family alcohol and drug use across urban, rural and island communities from Orkney to East Lothian, and from small to large organisations.”
Scottish drugs minister Elena Whitham welcomed the news, saying young people with a family member struggling with addiction “need to feel they are not alone”.
She added: “They may want to share their experiences, learn more about substance use and explore how they can achieve their own goals.
“I recognise that the Scottish Government must not only have to help people who are facing problems with drugs, but also their family members.
“Help and support is available from a number of sources, including dedicated charities like Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs through projects such as Routes, and I am pleased this funding will allow more young people to benefit from the Routes model.”
