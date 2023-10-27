Former prime minister Boris Johnson is to join GB News as a presenter.
The channel said the ex-Conservativeleader would present a series "showcasing the power of Britain around the world" and appear during coverage of the UK and US elections next year.
In a video shared on social media, Mr Johnson said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.
“I’m going to be giving this remarkable, new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.
“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”
We're delighted to announce some very exciting news…https://t.co/BRg8ZgTy1X pic.twitter.com/FD0wz0Urkt— GB News (@GBNEWS) October 27, 2023
He is the latest Conservative politician to take up a presenting role on the controversial news channel.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Esther McVey and Lee Anderson all have regular slots.
The broadcaster was embroiled in controversy last month over comments made by Laurence Fox on the Dan Wooton Tonight show.
The former actor made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for the online news site PoliticsJOE.
He described Evans as a “little woman” and asked: “who’d want to s**g that?”.
GB News later formally fired Mr Fox and suspended Mr Wooton.
Mr Johnson sought advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog before taking up the job.
The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.
